Their backs were against the wall.
The only way to extend their season was to knock off the top-ranked team — the only program in Iowa’s largest classification with an unbeaten record.
The Mustangs gave it every ounce of effort they had. It was nearly enough.
Jayden Siegert caught a touchdown pass and threw another for Dubuque Hempstead, but Iowa Class 5A No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy had just enough answers to deny the Mustangs a berth in the postseason with a 33-25 victory on Friday at Dalzell Field.
"We came out, we had nothing to lose, really," Siegert said. "We played a hell of a game. We lost by eight to the best team in the state of Iowa. We did what we could, it just didn't swing our way."
Hempstead finished the regular season with a 4-5 record for the fifth time in six seasons. A fifth win likely would have been enough to get the Mustangs into the postseason for the 19th time in program history.
Noah Pettinger threw for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Mustangs. Siegert had seven receptions for 74 yards. He caught a 9-yard touchdown pass and threw a 25-yard TD to Luke Odefey, who finished with five catches for 90 yards.
We were the underdogs and we gave them a run for their money," said Pettinger, who completed 19 of 31 passes. "It didn't come out like we had hoped, but that was probably the best we played all year."
Jazan Williams ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and Carson Blietz threw for 139 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown as Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0) became the only team in Class 5A to complete an undefeated regular season.
Hempstead certainly hung tough with the Cougars, though.
Kennedy faked a punt on its opening drive, but the Mustangs snuffed it out and drove 59 yards to take a 3-0 lead on Alex Tackney’s 22-yard field goal.
Kennedy answered right back, with Blietz hitting Brenden Linde for a wide-open 5-yard touchdown pass 6 seconds into the second quarter.
Hempstead’s Jayden Moore recovered a muffed punt at the Kennedy 25-yard line and, moments after taking a punishing hit as a defenseless receiver, Siegert gave the Mustangs a boost with a trick play.
Pettinger pitched to Class 5A’s leader in receptions, who threw to a wide-open Luke Odefey in the end zone. Pettinger ran in the two-point conversion for a short-lived 11-7 lead.
"They're the No. 1 team in the state. We knew it was going to be a dog fight," Odefey said. "We had the confidence that we could hang with them. We played our butts off. We just didn't come out on the right side of it, but it was a hell of a game."
Kennedy needed just two plays to take the lead back, moving 46 yards on a run from Hayden Klett before Williams’ 8-yard rush gave the Cougars a 13-11 lead they took into halftime.
Hempstead had a couple more chances to recapture the lead in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize.
Odefey, moments after appearing to suffer a serious knee injury, capped an amazing sequence by recovering a fumble after Kennedy’s Jeron Senters had caught a tipped pass and broke upfield for a 48-yard gain.
Siegert caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Pettinger on the tips of his toes along the sideline with 8:39 left to push Hempstead back in front.
But Kennedy took over from there.
The Cougars flexed their muscles with a 10-play, 65-yard drive — all on the ground — capped by Blietz’s 1-yard QB sneak for a 19-18 lead with 4:32 left in the third.
Hempstead turnovers turned into rushing touchdowns for Williams and Alex Koch and a 33-18 Kennedy lead with 6:49 left. Kyrie Tate scored on a 4-yard run to draw Hempstead back within eight with 4:37 left, but Kennedy was able to run out the clock.
"Everything we could have hoped for," Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. "We took the No. 1 team in the state right to the end. That's all we could have asked for."