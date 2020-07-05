ALEXIS ADKINS
High school: Fennimore
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.787 GPA... National Honor Society ... Summa Cum Laude ... Female Athletic Leadership Award ... American Red Cross Scholarship ... Future Business Leaders of America
LINDSEY BANOWETZ
High school: Bellevue
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, volleyball and track ... three letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.855 GPA ... RVC Academic All-Conference... FBLA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council
MADELINE BARBEE
High school: Senior
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... National Honor Society of High School Scholars ... Iowa State Forever Scholarship
MICKENZIE BASS
High school: Scales Mound
College: Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
Athletic highlights: two letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.96 GPA ... Valedictorian ... DAR Good Citizen Award ... Illinois State Scholar ... USMC Marine Scholar ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... FFA
MARIA BERNHURDT
High school: Platteville
College: University of Minnesota
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.980 GPA ... National Honor Society ... FCCLA ... Student Council
NICOLE BIBA
High school: Cuba City
College: Carthage
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Good Citizen Award ... ACTION Athlete ... Cuba City Parents Music Scholarship
EMILY BONERT
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.955 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... MVC All-Academic ... DAYLC ... Resources Unite Scholarship ... FBLA ... Student Body Historian ... Class Vice President
CLARE BRODERICK
High school: Wahlert
College: Creighton
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.25 GPA ... Eagles Excellence Award ... National Honor Society ... Founders Award ... Creighton University Award ... student ambassador
COURTNEY BUDDEN
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Eau Claire
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.981 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic Letter winner ... FCCLA
ERIN BUGHMAN
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in diving
Academic/community service highlights: 4.2128 GPA … National Honor Society ... U of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... DAYLC ... Student Ambassador ... Student Senate ... Newspaper Editor
GRACE BURKE
High school: Wahlert
College: Saint Norbert
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball ... one letter each in soccer and wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 4.27 GPA … National Honor Society ... Eagle Award of Excellence ... Saint Norbert College Merit Scholarship ... Student Senate ... Christian Lunch Committee ... Youth Leadership Team
IMANI BUSCH
High school: Senior
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters each in softball and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.03 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Advantage Iowa Scholarship ... Iowa Scholar Award ... Dance ... National Honor Society
MADISON CALVERT
High school: Cuba City
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Telegraph Herald Student Spotlight ... DAYLC ... Landmark Scholarship ... 4-H Leadership Scholarship
MCKENZIE CALVERT
High school: Cuba City
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... Class Vice President ... DAYLC ... Valedictorian ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... TH Student Spotlight ... Wisconsin Academic Excellence Award ... La Crosse Soaring Eagle Scholarship ... 4H Leadership Scholarship
RYLEE CAPESIUS
High school: Senior
College: Mount Mercy
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.09 GPA … National Heisman Senior Scholar Athlete ... Mount Mercy Presidential Scholarship ... Student Council Vice President ... National Honor Society President ... Key Club ... DAYLC
IZZY CARROLL
High school: Platteville
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters each in volleyball, basketball and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete ... Student Council
HANNAH COLIN
High school: East Dubuque
College: Bradley University
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... LEO Club ... Student Council
ALLISON COOLEY
High school: Platteville
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters each in basketball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … National Honor Society
ASHLEY COSTELLO
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... one letter each in cross country and tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 3.765 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Senior Scholar ... Silver Cord Recipient ... Student Council ... FFA ... 4H
MCKENNA CURRAN
High school: Galena
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.77 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award ... Kiwanis Club of Galena Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Key Club
GRACE DIES
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... Student Council ... Model UN ... Art Club
SKYLAR DOLPHIN
High school: Cascade
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.721 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... SOPAS
ELIZABETH EATON
High school: Galena
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters each in volleyball and basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.06 GPA … NUIC Inter-Scholastic Academic All-Conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Key Club ... International Journalism Honor Society
ASHLEY ENGELKEN
High school: Dyersville Beckman
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters each in volleyball and basketball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.347 GPA
BREANNA FELDERMAN
High school: Senior
College: Mount Mercy
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9587 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic Excellence Award ... Distinguished Scholarship ... Scholarship Day Award
LAUREN FETZER
High school: Senior
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in swimming ... one letter in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0284 GPA … Academic All-American ... Seal of Biliteracy ... UNI Presidential Scholarship ... Speech ... Spanish Club ... National Honor Society
ISABELLE FRANSEN
High school: Cascade
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.768 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Leaders Scholarship ... FBLA ... SOPAS ... Student Council
EMMA GILE
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball and softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA
MADDIE GOODMAN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and softball ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.785 GPA … Honor Roll
TEAGAN GRABER
High school: Cuba City
College: UW-Milwaukee
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA … National Honor Society .. Distinguished Honor Roll ... DAYLC ... Milwaukee Bucks Perseverance Award ... Jerry and Joan Petigoue Scholar-Athlete
CHLOE GROOM
High school: Potosi
College: Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.744 GPA … National Honor Society ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Students Against Destructive Decisions ... FFA ... Environmental Club ... FBLA
HALEY HALDEMAN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … High Honor Roll ... MVC All-Academic ... University of Iowa Scholars Award ... FBLA ... Student Council
MEGAN HAMMERAND
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in volleyball ... one letter in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.022 GPA … National Honor Society ... MVC All-Academic ... freshman retreat ... freshman boys basketball manager
NATALIE HARBIN
High school: Hempstead
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.15 GPA … Honor Roll ... National Honor Society ... Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for the Year ... Lit Society ... Interact Club ... IREAD volunteer
MORGAN HERRIG
High school: Wahlert
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in tennis ... one letter each in volleyball and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.06 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Eagle Award ... Dubuque County Right to Life Scholarship ... Panther Impact Award ... Interact Club President ... DAYLC ... Student Ambassador
JENNA HILL
High school: Cuba City
College: University of Dubuque
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... Cuba City School Board Scholarship ... UD Heritage Society Scholarship ... Student Council ... National Honor Society ... FFA ... Leo Club ... Spanish Club
SIERRA HILL
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Senior Scholar Recipient ... UNI Rise Award ... Environmental Club ... Swiss Valley volunteer ... Nation River Museum volunteer ... Spanish tutor
JESSICA HOFFMAN
High school: Cascade
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball ... one letter each in basketball and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.891 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... SOPAS
EMMA HOLESINGER
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.3408 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar with Distinction ... DAYLC Scholarship ... Polar Bear Club President ... Octagon Club President ... Student Ambassador ... Senior Senate
KIERA HOLZEMER
High school: Cuba City
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... Jerry and Joan Petitgoue Scholar-Athlete ... Wisconsin Area Directors Association Scholarship ... Leo Club ... National Honor Society ... Culture Club ... Action Athletes
CLAIRE HORSFIELD
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in softball ... one letter each in golf and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... DAYLC ... University of Iowa Merit Scholarship ... FBLA
SHAELYN HOSTAGER
High school: Hempstead
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0558 GPA ... National Honor Society ... 2020 French Award ... Academic All-State ... Regents Scholarship ... DAYLC ... Interact Club ... Polar Bear Club ... Student Ambassador
BROOKSEY HUDSPETH
High school: East Dubuque
College: University of Dubuque
Athletic highlights: three letters each in volleyball and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club ... Student Council
ADDIE HUEHNERGARTH
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.798 GPA ... Honor Roll ... Silver Cord Recipient ... Peer Partners ... Special Olympics ... Student Council
BAILEE HUNT
High school: Fennimore
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... two letters each in softball and track ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.922 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Summa Cum Laude ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete ... American Red Cross Scholarship ... Vocal Music ... Drama .. Forensics
CALISTA JERRY
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-Oshkosh
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, volleyball and trap ... three letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.004 GPA ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Wisconsin Professional Police Association Scholarship ... FFA ... Pep Club ... Forensics
MADILYN JERRY
High school: Shullsburg
College: San Diego State
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.083 GPA ... National Honor Society ... High Honor Roll ... Forensics
RILEY KAY
High school: Hempstead
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0721 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar Award ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Loras College Fall Leadership Scholarship ... Loras College Competitive Scholarship ... Interact Club
HALLE KILBURG
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters each in basketball, softball and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Governor's Scholar Award ... High Honor Roll ... UNI Honors Scholarship ... UNI Mathematics Scholarship
PARKER KOPP
High school: Cuba City
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.84 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Scholarship ... Jerry and Joran Petitgoue Scholar-Athlete ... Leo Club ... Culture Club ... FFA ... DAYLC ... Youth Tutor
JENNA KORTE
High school: Scales Mound
College: Saint Ambrose
Athletic highlights: three letters each in softball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Salutatorian ... St. Ambrose Academic Scholarship ... St. Ambrose Volleyball Scholarship ... Student Council ... FFA Secretary
AVA KUNKEL
High school: Southwestern
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society ... KWWL Best in Class ... UWP Business and Accounting Scholarship ... Leo Club ... Junior Class President ... DAYLC
MARIA KIRCHER
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in diving
Academic/community service highlights: 4.41 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Eagle Award for Excellence ... Academic All-State ... IGHSAU Distinguished in Academic Achievement Award ... University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship
BRIANNA LAUGHLIN
High school: Bellevue
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.821 GPA ... RVC All-Academic for basketball and softball ... Student Council ... Bellevue BIG Buddies
HALEY LEGRAND
High school: Dyersville Beckman
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters each in softball and track .. one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.076 GPA
BAILEY LEITNER
High school: Senior
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter each in swimming and golf
Academic/community service highlights: 4.225 GPA ... National Honor Society ... National Swim Coaches Association Academic All-American ... DAYLC ... Spanish Club ... Peer Tutor ... Student Ambassador ... Model UN
OLIVIA LIDDICOAT
High school: Iowa-Grant
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and volleyball ... three letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... Student Council Treasurer ... FBLA Treasurer ... National Honor Society ... 4-H Club President ... Yearbook ... Forensics
ALEXIS LOEFFELHOLZ
High school: East Dubuque
College: Arizona State
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA ... Leo Club ... Student Council ... National Honor Society
GRACE LUEKEN
High school: Wahlert
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.3 GPA ... Eagle Award for Excellence ... National Honor Society ... Dubuque County Right to Life Scholarship ... Iowa Kohawk Award ... Legacy Scholarship
ALISA MARIN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Iowa Governor's Scholar ... President's Education Award ... Multicultural Vision Scholarship ... Student Council ... FBLA ... Environmental Club
SAMI MARTIN
High school: Platteville
College: Bradley University
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.714 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Full Athletic Scholarship ... FFA ... FCCLA
MAYSON MARTY
High school: East Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club ... Student Council
NICOLE MCDERMOTT
High school: Cascade
College: Clarke
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... one letter each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.926 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... IGHSAU State Basketball Qualifier Scholarship ... Clarke University Academic and Athletic Scholarships ... SOPAS
PAIGE MCDERMOTT
High school: Dyersville Beckman
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.348 GPA
MOLLY MCELMEEL
High school: Cascade
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.923 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... SOPAS ... FBLA
BRITTANI MEIS
High school: Platteville
College: Colorado State
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.924 GPA ... National Honor Society ... FFA ... Model UN ... Forensics ... Jazz Band ... Art Club
PAIGE MIDDENDORF
High school: East Dubuque
College: Highland Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club .. Student Council
MADELYN MILLER
High school: Galena
College: UW-Milwaukee
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award ... Elizabeth L. Sanders Award ... VFW Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Key Club
MACKENZIE MUEHLEIP
High school: Galena
College: Luther
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.81 GPA ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award ... Illinois Principal's Association Student Leadership Award ... National Honor Society ... Quill + Scroll Journalism Honor Society ... Key Club
MORGAN MUMM
High school: Platteville
College: Winona State
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... Model UN
KENNEDY NEWTON
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Minnesota-Mankato
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8116 GPA ... National Honor Society ... American Legion Award Winner ... Student Government Treasurer ... Student Ambassador ... volunteer tutor
JOSIE NIES
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Stevens Point
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.960 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... FCCLA
ELLA NOEL
High school: Senior
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... Key Club
JULIA NORTON
High school: Wahlert
College: Notre Dame
Athletic highlights: two letters each in tennis and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.39 GPA ... National Honor Society Secretary ... Dubuque Right to Life Scholarship ... Math Club ... Interact Club ... Student Ambassador
VICTORY OBIELODAN
High school: Platteville
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.915 GPA ... Academic Letter Winner ... Forensics
NATALIE ONDERICK
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball and golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9255 GPA ... National Honor Society ...Junior Senate ... Executive Council ... Key Club Vice President ... DAYLC ... Yearbook ... TH Junior Golf Tour
MIRANDA PETERS
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters each in basketball and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... Outstanding Attendance Award ... National Honor Society ... Barry Watters Leadership Award ... ISU Forever Scholarship ... Darold A. Lodge Endowment in Agriculture Scholarship
ANNA PFEIFFER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... Senior Scholar ... IGHSAU All-Acaemic State Team ... All American Academic ... University of Iowa Scholars Award ... Student Council ... Spanish Club
KAYLA RAMAKER
High school: Southwestern
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.791 GPA ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... Student Council Co-President ... Red Cross Blood Drive Organizer ... Spanish Club ... American Red Cross Scholarship
SAMANTHA RECKER
High school: Cascade
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters in track ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.971 GPA ... Presidential Excellence Award ... SOPAS ... Drama ... Student Council
ERIN REIFF
High school: Southwestern
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.791 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... National Youth Leadership Conference ... Student Council ... Leo Club President ... Class President 9th and 10 grade
ELLA REILLY
High school: Shullsburg
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.961 GPA ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... FFA Officer ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Forensics ... Choir ... Pep Club
GRACE REIS
High school: Senior
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.2804 GPA ... Academic Excellence Award ... University of Iowa Flagship Award ... Model UN ... National Honor Society
LILLY ROTH
High school: Wahlert
College: Saint Ambrose
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.39 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Eagle Award of Excellence ... Wahlert Academic Achievement Award ... St. Ambrose University Presidential Academic Scholarship ... Student Ambassador ... Yearbook
SOPHIA SANDER
High school: Cuba City
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in track ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... National Honor Society President ... Badger State Girls Representative ... Jerry and Joan Petitgoue Scholar-Athlete ... Student Council ... Culture Club ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... Class President
FAITH SCHIER
High school: River Ridge (Wis.)
College: Clarke
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters each in basketball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.989 GPA ... Co-Salutatorian ... National Honor Society ... NHS President 2019-2020 ... Clarke Academic Scholarship ... Clarke Campus Impact Award ... Clarke Athletic Scholarship Class President ... FBLA ... FFA ... Newspaper Editor
HANNAH SCHIESL
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters each in soccer and swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.22 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa State Universtiy Loyal Scholarship ... Women in Science and Engineering Scholarship ... Alliant Energy Scholarship ... World Food Prize Scholarship ... 4-H State Veterinary Scholarship
CATHERINE SCHUELLER
High school: Senior
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming and diving ... one letter in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8674 GPA ... University of Iowa Scholars Award .. Right to Life Scholarship ... National Honor Society
JORDAN SIMON
High school: Cascade
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.904 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... Presidential Educational Excellence Award ... ISU Forever Scholar Award ... FBLA ... SOPAS
AMBER SHUTE
High school: Senior
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8174 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Excellence Award ... University of Northern Iowa Panther Impact Award ... Spanish Club .. State Thespian Officer ... Speech ... Theatre
VERONICA SKINNER
High school: Galena
College: Milwaukee School of Engineering
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award... National Honor Society ... Band
CALISTA SMITH
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9383 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Government ... French Club ... Marching Band ... Newspaper ... Volunteer at Dubuque Regional Humane Society and Finley Hospital
REVA SPILLANE
High school: Shullsburg
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball ... one letter in trap
Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... High Honor Roll ... Forensics ... Pep Club
KAYLIE SPRINGER
High school: Hempstead
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1488 GPA ... National Honor Society ... IGHSAU Distinguished in Academic Achievement Team Award ... Scholarship Day Attendance Award ... Wartburg Alumni Referral Award ... DAYLC ... Senate ... Pride Club ... Hempstead Open House Leader ... Newspaper
ISABEL STEINER
High school: East Dubuque
College: Illinois State
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball ... one letter each in softball and basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club ... Student Council
MARY JANE STEPHENS
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters each in track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter ... FFA ... Student Council
KAYLA STICH
High school: Cuba City
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... Loras DuStem Scholarship ... St. Joseph Scholarship ... Leo Club ... Chemistry Club ... Culture Club
LEAH SULLIVAN
High school: Senior
College: Saint Ambrose
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and golf ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.94 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... National Honor Society ... Academic and Golf Scholarship from St. Ambrose ... Key Club ... Speech ... Musical ... Drama
ELLIE TIMMERMAN
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... one in wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 4.35 GPA ... Eagle Excellence Award ... National Honor Society ... Spirit Committee ... Student Ambassador ... Volunteer at Young-uns Daycare and Unity Point
JUSTICE UDELHOFEN
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.7 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... Musicals ... Environmental Club ... SADD ... FFA ... Leo Club ... Student Council ... Spanish Club
AALIYAH WAGGNOER
High school: Hempstead
College: Elmhurst
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0574 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Dubuque NAACP ... D.O.M.E. Student Athlete of the Year ... Arthur J. Miller Jr. Social Sciences Award ... Key Club President ... Student Government Vice President ... Student Ambassador
JENNA WAGNER
High school: Hempstead
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... UWP Merit Scholarship ... Interact Club ... German Club ... Musicals ... Dubuque Police Explorers Program
ELIZABETH WALKER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.913 GPA ... Midwest High School Hockey League Academic Award ... Bausch and Lome Honorary Science Award ... UI Academic Success Scholarship ... Speech ... Environmental Club
SAMANTHA WASMUND
High school: Galena
College: Briar Cliff
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and softball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award ... Galena Territory Foundation Scholarship ... Kimberly Brashaw Memorial Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Key Club
ALIYAH WEBER
High school: Cascade
Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.975 GPA ... Academic Excellence Award ... Dupaco Community Bank Scholarship ... SOPAS
CLAIRE WEDEWER
High school: Senior
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... one letter each in golf and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.77 GPA ... Academic All-American ... Blue Renaissance ... Spanish Club ... National Honor Society
LIBBY WEDEWER
High school: Wahlert
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... one letter in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.04 GPA ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... UNI Panther Impact Scholarship ... UNI Track and Field Scholarship ... Christian Leadership Committee
ABBY WELTER
High school: Cascade
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters each in basketball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.956 GPA ... Academic Excellence Award ... Presidential Educational Excellence Award ... CHS Booster Club Pride Scholarship ... FFA Alumni Scholarship ... Jones County Cattlemen's Scholarship ... SOPAS
CARLY WEMETT
High school: East Dubuque
College: Concordia (Wis.)
Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball and softball ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... Leo Club ... Student Council
NATALIE WESSEL
High school: Edgewood-Colesburg
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in softball ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.974 GPA ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... IGCA Academic All-State ... Iowa Governor's Scholar Award ... KWWL Best in Class ... UI Scholars Award Art Club ... FFA
SKYLAR WHITE
High school: River Ridge (Wis.)
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, volleyball and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.989 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete ... Soaring Eagle Scholarship ... FBLA ... Student Council ... Choir ... Newspaper ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... National Honor Society