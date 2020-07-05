ALEXIS ADKINS

High school: Fennimore

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.787 GPA... National Honor Society ... Summa Cum Laude ... Female Athletic Leadership Award ... American Red Cross Scholarship ... Future Business Leaders of America

LINDSEY BANOWETZ

High school: Bellevue

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, volleyball and track ... three letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.855 GPA ... RVC Academic All-Conference... FBLA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council

MADELINE BARBEE

High school: Senior

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... National Honor Society of High School Scholars ... Iowa State Forever Scholarship

MICKENZIE BASS

High school: Scales Mound

College: Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville

Athletic highlights: two letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.96 GPA ... Valedictorian ... DAR Good Citizen Award ... Illinois State Scholar ... USMC Marine Scholar ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... FFA 

MARIA BERNHURDT

High school: Platteville 

College: University of Minnesota

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.980 GPA ... National Honor Society ... FCCLA ... Student Council

NICOLE BIBA

High school: Cuba City 

College: Carthage 

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Good Citizen Award ... ACTION Athlete ... Cuba City Parents Music Scholarship 

EMILY BONERT

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.955 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... MVC All-Academic ... DAYLC ...  Resources Unite Scholarship ... FBLA ... Student Body Historian ... Class Vice President 

CLARE BRODERICK

High school: Wahlert

College: Creighton 

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.25 GPA ... Eagles Excellence Award ... National Honor Society ... Founders Award ... Creighton University Award ... student ambassador 

COURTNEY BUDDEN 

High school: Platteville 

College: UW-Eau Claire

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in cross country 

Academic/community service highlights: 3.981 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic Letter winner ... FCCLA

ERIN BUGHMAN

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in diving 

Academic/community service highlights: 4.2128 GPA … National Honor Society ...  U of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... DAYLC ... Student Ambassador ... Student Senate ... Newspaper Editor

GRACE BURKE

High school: Wahlert

College: Saint Norbert 

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball ... one letter each in soccer and wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 4.27 GPA … National Honor Society ... Eagle Award of Excellence ... Saint Norbert College Merit Scholarship ... Student Senate ... Christian Lunch Committee ... Youth Leadership Team

IMANI BUSCH

High school: Senior

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters each in softball and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.03 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Advantage Iowa Scholarship ... Iowa Scholar Award ... Dance ... National Honor Society

MADISON CALVERT

High school: Cuba City

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Telegraph Herald Student Spotlight ... DAYLC ... Landmark Scholarship ... 4-H Leadership Scholarship

MCKENZIE CALVERT

High school: Cuba City

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... Class Vice President ... DAYLC ... Valedictorian ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... TH Student Spotlight ... Wisconsin Academic Excellence Award ...  La Crosse Soaring Eagle Scholarship ... 4H Leadership Scholarship

RYLEE CAPESIUS

High school: Senior

College: Mount Mercy 

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and softball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.09 GPA … National Heisman Senior Scholar Athlete ... Mount Mercy Presidential Scholarship ... Student Council Vice President ... National Honor Society President ... Key Club ... DAYLC

IZZY CARROLL

High school: Platteville 

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters each in volleyball, basketball and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete ... Student Council

HANNAH COLIN 

High school: East Dubuque 

College: Bradley University

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... LEO Club ... Student Council

ALLISON COOLEY

High school: Platteville

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters each in basketball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … National Honor Society

ASHLEY COSTELLO

High school: Western Dubuque 

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... one letter each in cross country and tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 3.765 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Senior Scholar ... Silver Cord Recipient ... Student Council ... FFA ... 4H 

MCKENNA CURRAN 

High school: Galena

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.77 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award ... Kiwanis Club of Galena Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Key Club

GRACE DIES

High school: Platteville 

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... Student Council ... Model UN ... Art Club 

SKYLAR DOLPHIN

High school: Cascade

College: Iowa State 

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.721 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... SOPAS

ELIZABETH EATON 

High school: Galena 

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters each in volleyball and basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.06 GPA … NUIC Inter-Scholastic Academic All-Conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Key Club ... International Journalism Honor Society 

ASHLEY ENGELKEN

High school: Dyersville Beckman

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters each in volleyball and basketball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.347 GPA

BREANNA FELDERMAN

High school: Senior

College: Mount Mercy

Athletic highlights: four letters in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9587 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic Excellence Award ... Distinguished Scholarship ... Scholarship Day Award

LAUREN FETZER

High school: Senior

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in swimming ... one letter in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0284 GPA … Academic All-American ... Seal of Biliteracy ... UNI Presidential Scholarship ... Speech ... Spanish Club ... National Honor Society

ISABELLE FRANSEN

High school: Cascade

College: Kirkwood Community College

Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.768 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Leaders Scholarship ... FBLA ... SOPAS ... Student Council

EMMA GILE

High school: Western Dubuque 

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball and softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA

MADDIE GOODMAN

High school: Western Dubuque 

College: Northeast Iowa Community College 

Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and softball ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.785 GPA … Honor Roll 

TEAGAN GRABER

High school: Cuba City

College: UW-Milwaukee

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA … National Honor Society .. Distinguished Honor Roll ... DAYLC ... Milwaukee Bucks Perseverance Award ... Jerry and Joan Petigoue Scholar-Athlete

CHLOE GROOM

High school: Potosi 

College: Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.744 GPA … National Honor Society ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Students Against Destructive Decisions ... FFA ... Environmental Club ... FBLA

HALEY HALDEMAN 

High school: Western Dubuque 

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … High Honor Roll ... MVC All-Academic ... University of Iowa Scholars Award ... FBLA ... Student Council

MEGAN HAMMERAND

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in volleyball ... one letter in softball 

Academic/community service highlights: 4.022 GPA … National Honor Society ... MVC All-Academic ... freshman retreat ... freshman boys basketball manager

NATALIE HARBIN

High school: Hempstead

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.15 GPA … Honor Roll ... National Honor Society ... Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for the Year ... Lit Society ... Interact Club ... IREAD volunteer

MORGAN HERRIG

High school: Wahlert

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in tennis ... one letter each in volleyball and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.06 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Eagle Award ... Dubuque County Right to Life Scholarship ... Panther Impact Award ... Interact Club President ...  DAYLC ... Student Ambassador

JENNA HILL

High school: Cuba City

College: University of Dubuque

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... Cuba City School Board Scholarship ... UD Heritage Society Scholarship ... Student Council ... National Honor Society ... FFA ... Leo Club ... Spanish Club

SIERRA HILL

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Senior Scholar Recipient ... UNI Rise Award ... Environmental Club ... Swiss Valley volunteer ... Nation River Museum volunteer ... Spanish tutor

JESSICA HOFFMAN

High school: Cascade

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball ... one letter each in basketball and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.891 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... SOPAS

EMMA HOLESINGER

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.3408 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar with Distinction ... DAYLC Scholarship ... Polar Bear Club President ... Octagon Club President ... Student Ambassador ... Senior Senate 

KIERA HOLZEMER

High school: Cuba City 

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... Jerry and Joan Petitgoue Scholar-Athlete ... Wisconsin Area Directors Association Scholarship ... Leo Club ... National Honor Society ... Culture Club ... Action Athletes

CLAIRE HORSFIELD

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in softball ... one letter each in golf and volleyball 

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... DAYLC ... University of Iowa Merit Scholarship ... FBLA

SHAELYN HOSTAGER

High school: Hempstead

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0558 GPA ... National Honor Society ... 2020 French Award ... Academic All-State ...  Regents Scholarship ... DAYLC ... Interact Club ... Polar Bear Club ... Student Ambassador

BROOKSEY HUDSPETH

High school: East Dubuque 

College: University of Dubuque 

Athletic highlights: three letters each in volleyball and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club ... Student Council 

ADDIE HUEHNERGARTH

High school: Western Dubuque 

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.798 GPA ... Honor Roll ... Silver Cord Recipient ... Peer Partners ... Special Olympics ... Student Council

BAILEE HUNT

High school: Fennimore

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... two letters each in softball and track ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.922 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Summa Cum Laude ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete ... American Red Cross Scholarship ... Vocal Music ... Drama .. Forensics 

CALISTA JERRY

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-Oshkosh

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, volleyball and trap ... three letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.004 GPA ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Wisconsin Professional Police Association Scholarship ... FFA ... Pep Club ... Forensics 

MADILYN JERRY

High school: Shullsburg

College: San Diego State

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.083 GPA ... National Honor Society ... High Honor Roll ... Forensics

RILEY KAY

High school: Hempstead

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0721 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar Award ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Loras College Fall Leadership Scholarship ... Loras College Competitive Scholarship ... Interact Club 

HALLE KILBURG

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters each in basketball, softball and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Governor's Scholar Award ... High Honor Roll ... UNI Honors Scholarship ... UNI Mathematics Scholarship 

PARKER KOPP

High school: Cuba City 

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.84 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Scholarship ... Jerry and Joran Petitgoue Scholar-Athlete ... Leo Club ... Culture Club ... FFA ... DAYLC ... Youth Tutor

JENNA KORTE

High school: Scales Mound

College: Saint Ambrose 

Athletic highlights: three letters each in softball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Salutatorian ... St. Ambrose Academic Scholarship ... St. Ambrose Volleyball Scholarship ... Student Council ... FFA Secretary

AVA KUNKEL

High school: Southwestern 

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society ... KWWL Best in Class ... UWP Business and Accounting Scholarship ... Leo Club ... Junior Class President ... DAYLC

MARIA KIRCHER

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in diving

Academic/community service highlights: 4.41 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Eagle Award for Excellence ... Academic All-State ... IGHSAU Distinguished in Academic Achievement Award ... University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship

BRIANNA LAUGHLIN

High school: Bellevue

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.821 GPA ... RVC All-Academic for basketball and softball ... Student Council ... Bellevue BIG Buddies

HALEY LEGRAND

High school: Dyersville Beckman

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters each in softball and track .. one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.076 GPA 

BAILEY LEITNER

High school: Senior

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: one letter each in swimming and golf

Academic/community service highlights: 4.225 GPA ... National Honor Society ... National Swim Coaches Association Academic All-American ... DAYLC ... Spanish Club ... Peer Tutor ... Student Ambassador ... Model UN

OLIVIA LIDDICOAT

High school: Iowa-Grant

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and volleyball ... three letters in softball 

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... Student Council Treasurer ... FBLA Treasurer ... National Honor Society ... 4-H Club President ... Yearbook ... Forensics

ALEXIS LOEFFELHOLZ

High school: East Dubuque

College: Arizona State

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA ... Leo Club ... Student Council ... National Honor Society 

GRACE LUEKEN

High school: Wahlert

College: Coe

Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.3 GPA ... Eagle Award for Excellence ... National Honor Society ... Dubuque County Right to Life Scholarship ... Iowa Kohawk Award ... Legacy Scholarship 

ALISA MARIN

High school: Western Dubuque 

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer 

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Iowa Governor's Scholar ... President's Education Award ... Multicultural Vision Scholarship ... Student Council ... FBLA ... Environmental Club

SAMI MARTIN

High school: Platteville

College: Bradley University

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.714 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Full Athletic Scholarship ... FFA ... FCCLA

MAYSON MARTY

High school: East Dubuque

College: Northeast Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club ... Student Council

NICOLE MCDERMOTT

High school: Cascade

College: Clarke 

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... one letter each in cross country and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.926 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... IGHSAU State Basketball Qualifier Scholarship ... Clarke University Academic and Athletic Scholarships ... SOPAS 

PAIGE MCDERMOTT

High school: Dyersville Beckman

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.348 GPA

MOLLY MCELMEEL

High school: Cascade 

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in basketball 

Academic/community service highlights: 3.923 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... SOPAS ... FBLA 

BRITTANI MEIS

High school: Platteville

College: Colorado State

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track 

Academic/community service highlights: 3.924 GPA ... National Honor Society ... FFA ... Model UN ... Forensics ... Jazz Band ... Art Club

PAIGE MIDDENDORF

High school: East Dubuque

College: Highland Community College

Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club .. Student Council 

MADELYN MILLER

High school: Galena 

College: UW-Milwaukee

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball 

Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award ... Elizabeth L. Sanders Award ... VFW Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Key Club

MACKENZIE MUEHLEIP 

High school: Galena 

College: Luther

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.81 GPA ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award ... Illinois Principal's Association Student Leadership Award ... National Honor Society ... Quill + Scroll Journalism Honor Society ... Key Club

MORGAN MUMM

High school: Platteville

College: Winona State 

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... Model UN

KENNEDY NEWTON

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Minnesota-Mankato

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8116 GPA ... National Honor Society ... American Legion Award Winner ... Student Government Treasurer ... Student Ambassador ... volunteer tutor

JOSIE NIES

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Stevens Point

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.960 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... FCCLA

ELLA NOEL

High school: Senior

College: Coe 

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter Winner ... Key Club

JULIA NORTON

High school: Wahlert 

College: Notre Dame

Athletic highlights: two letters each in tennis and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.39 GPA ... National Honor Society Secretary ... Dubuque Right to Life Scholarship ... Math Club ... Interact Club ... Student Ambassador 

VICTORY OBIELODAN

High school: Platteville

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.915 GPA ... Academic Letter Winner ... Forensics

NATALIE ONDERICK

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball and golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9255 GPA ... National Honor Society ...Junior Senate ... Executive Council ... Key Club Vice President ... DAYLC ... Yearbook ... TH Junior Golf Tour

MIRANDA PETERS

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters each in basketball and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... Outstanding Attendance Award ... National Honor Society ... Barry Watters Leadership Award ... ISU Forever Scholarship ... Darold A. Lodge Endowment in Agriculture Scholarship

ANNA PFEIFFER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... Senior Scholar ... IGHSAU All-Acaemic State Team ... All American Academic ... University of Iowa Scholars Award ... Student Council ... Spanish Club

KAYLA RAMAKER

High school: Southwestern 

College: Northeast Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.791 GPA ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... Student Council Co-President ... Red Cross Blood Drive Organizer ... Spanish Club ...  American Red Cross Scholarship

SAMANTHA RECKER

High school: Cascade

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters in track ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.971 GPA ... Presidential Excellence Award ... SOPAS ... Drama ... Student Council

ERIN REIFF

High school: Southwestern

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.791 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... National Youth Leadership Conference ... Student Council ... Leo Club President ... Class President 9th and 10 grade

ELLA REILLY

High school: Shullsburg

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.961 GPA ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... FFA Officer ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Forensics ... Choir ... Pep Club 

GRACE REIS

High school: Senior

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.2804 GPA ... Academic Excellence Award ... University of Iowa Flagship Award ... Model UN ... National Honor Society

LILLY ROTH

High school: Wahlert

College: Saint Ambrose

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.39 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Eagle Award of Excellence ... Wahlert Academic Achievement Award ... St. Ambrose University Presidential Academic Scholarship ... Student Ambassador ... Yearbook

SOPHIA SANDER

High school: Cuba City

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in track ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... National Honor Society President ... Badger State Girls Representative ... Jerry and Joan Petitgoue Scholar-Athlete ... Student Council ... Culture Club ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... Class President 

FAITH SCHIER

High school: River Ridge (Wis.)

College: Clarke

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters each in basketball and volleyball 

Academic/community service highlights: 3.989 GPA ... Co-Salutatorian ... National Honor Society ... NHS President 2019-2020 ... Clarke Academic Scholarship ... Clarke Campus Impact Award ... Clarke Athletic Scholarship Class President ... FBLA ... FFA ... Newspaper Editor

HANNAH SCHIESL

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters each in soccer and swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.22 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Iowa State Universtiy Loyal Scholarship ... Women in Science and Engineering Scholarship ... Alliant Energy Scholarship ... World Food Prize Scholarship ... 4-H State Veterinary Scholarship

CATHERINE SCHUELLER

High school: Senior

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming and diving ... one letter in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8674 GPA ... University of Iowa Scholars Award .. Right to Life Scholarship ... National Honor Society

JORDAN SIMON

High school: Cascade

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.904 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... Presidential Educational Excellence Award ... ISU Forever Scholar Award ... FBLA ... SOPAS

AMBER SHUTE

High school: Senior 

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in tennis 

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8174 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Excellence Award ... University of Northern Iowa Panther Impact Award ... Spanish Club .. State Thespian Officer ... Speech ... Theatre

VERONICA SKINNER

High school: Galena

College: Milwaukee School of Engineering

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award... National Honor Society ... Band

CALISTA SMITH

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9383 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Government ... French Club ... Marching Band ... Newspaper ... Volunteer at Dubuque Regional Humane Society and Finley Hospital

REVA SPILLANE

High school: Shullsburg

College: Loras 

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball ... one letter in trap

Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... High Honor Roll ... Forensics ... Pep Club

KAYLIE SPRINGER

High school: Hempstead

College: Wartburg 

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1488 GPA ... National Honor Society ... IGHSAU Distinguished in Academic Achievement Team Award ... Scholarship Day Attendance Award ... Wartburg Alumni Referral Award ... DAYLC ... Senate ... Pride Club ... Hempstead Open House Leader ... Newspaper

ISABEL STEINER

High school: East Dubuque 

College: Illinois State 

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball ... one letter each in softball and basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... Leo Club ... Student Council

MARY JANE STEPHENS

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters each in track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Letter ... FFA ... Student Council

KAYLA STICH

High school: Cuba City

College: Loras 

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... Loras DuStem Scholarship ... St. Joseph Scholarship ... Leo Club ... Chemistry Club ... Culture Club

LEAH SULLIVAN

High school: Senior 

College: Saint Ambrose

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and golf ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.94 GPA ... Academic Excellence ... National Honor Society ... Academic and Golf Scholarship from St. Ambrose ... Key Club ... Speech ... Musical ... Drama

ELLIE TIMMERMAN

High school: Wahlert 

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... one in wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 4.35 GPA ... Eagle Excellence Award ... National Honor Society ... Spirit Committee ... Student Ambassador ... Volunteer at Young-uns Daycare and Unity Point

JUSTICE UDELHOFEN

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.7 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... Musicals ... Environmental Club ... SADD ... FFA ... Leo Club ... Student Council ... Spanish Club

AALIYAH WAGGNOER

High school: Hempstead

College: Elmhurst 

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... one letter in basketball 

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0574 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Dubuque NAACP ... D.O.M.E. Student Athlete of the Year ... Arthur J. Miller Jr. Social Sciences Award ... Key Club President ... Student Government Vice President ... Student Ambassador

JENNA WAGNER

High school: Hempstead

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... National Honor Society ... UWP Merit Scholarship ... Interact Club ... German Club ... Musicals ... Dubuque Police Explorers Program

ELIZABETH WALKER

High school: Western Dubuque 

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.913 GPA ... Midwest High School Hockey League Academic Award ... Bausch and Lome Honorary Science Award ... UI Academic Success Scholarship ... Speech ... Environmental Club

SAMANTHA WASMUND

High school: Galena

College: Briar Cliff 

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and softball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award ... Galena Territory Foundation Scholarship ... Kimberly Brashaw Memorial Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Key Club

ALIYAH WEBER

High school: Cascade

Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.975 GPA ... Academic Excellence Award ... Dupaco Community Bank Scholarship ... SOPAS

CLAIRE WEDEWER

High school: Senior

College: Iowa State 

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... one letter each in golf and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.77 GPA ... Academic All-American ... Blue Renaissance ... Spanish Club ... National Honor Society

LIBBY WEDEWER

High school: Wahlert

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... one letter in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.04 GPA ... National Honor Society ... DAYLC ... UNI Panther Impact Scholarship ... UNI Track and Field Scholarship ... Christian Leadership Committee

ABBY WELTER

High school: Cascade

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters each in basketball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.956 GPA ... Academic Excellence Award ... Presidential Educational Excellence Award ... CHS Booster Club Pride Scholarship ... FFA Alumni Scholarship ... Jones County Cattlemen's Scholarship ... SOPAS

CARLY WEMETT

High school: East Dubuque 

College: Concordia (Wis.)

Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball and softball ... two letters in volleyball 

Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... NUIC Academic All-Conference ... Leo Club ... Student Council

NATALIE WESSEL 

High school: Edgewood-Colesburg

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in softball ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.974 GPA ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... IGCA Academic All-State ... Iowa Governor's Scholar Award ... KWWL Best in Class ... UI Scholars Award Art Club ... FFA

SKYLAR WHITE

High school: River Ridge (Wis.)

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, volleyball and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.989 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete ... Soaring Eagle Scholarship ... FBLA ... Student Council ... Choir ... Newspaper ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... National Honor Society