Entering Tuesday night’s game with Linn-Mar, Dubuque Hempstead had lost three of its previous six contests and things weren’t looking too good against the Lions when the game reached halftime.
Having dealt with its share of adversity lately, the Iowa Class 4A No. 9-ranked Mustangs persevered.
Nick Kaesbauer scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter in the midst of a 34-9 run that spanned the second and third quarters, and Michael Duax added 19 points to help Hempstead climb out of a 17-point deficit in the first half for a 60-48 victory at Moody Gymnasium.
“Our guys are extremely confident,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “We went through a stretch where we couldn’t get any shots to fall and that was compounded by not getting stops. It was about changing our effort and our attitude at halftime and credit to our guys, they came out and responded.”
It wasn’t a pretty start, as the Mustangs (13-4, 8-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) fell into a 27-10 hole in the first half by shooting just 7-for-24 from the field at a 29 percent clip, while the Lions (6-7, 3-5) hit 10 of 19 shots (53 percent) to put the Mustangs on their heels.
Hempstead answered by holding Linn-Mar to 6-for-20 shooting in the second half (30 percent).
“Obviously, our shots weren’t falling in the first half,” Duax said. “But we didn’t change much offensively in the second half. It came down to defense and we brought more energy. Defense creates offense and that started the huge run. Having some more fun and shots were falling. Nick was hot and when they’re hot, you get them the ball.”
While Hempstead struggled mightily shooting the ball in the first 14 minutes of the opening half, they finally began swinging the momentum in the final 2. After falling into the 27-10 deficit with 1:48 until halftime, Kaesbauer drilled his first of six 3-pointers on the night before Duax and Jamari Smith scored inside to close on a 7-0 run and trimmed Linn-Mar’s lead to 27-17 at the break.
“That little run helped us,” Kaesbauer said. “We just had to make sure we brought our energy, attitude and effort up in the second half. When we work hard, it’s hard to keep up with us. When we get stops on defense it translates to our offense.”
Kaesbauer went off in the third quarter, connecting on four treys that barely touched any rim. Duax added a pair of buckets as the Mustangs got rolling and wouldn’t relent to tie the game, 34-34, at the 2:42 mark of the frame.
“My teammates put me in position for catch-and-shoot shots and I was hitting,” Kaesbauer said. “I was getting hot and knocked them down. We weren’t playing the way we expected to in the first half, but we brought it in the second half and it turned out our way.”
Kaesbauer was there again from downtown to give Hempstead a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Smith snagged a steal and found Duax for the two-handed flush, then Cam Davis scored on a tough take inside to cap the 34-9 run that gave the Mustangs a 44-36 lead heading to the fourth.
“We had a chip on our shoulder the second half,” Duax said. “In the first half, they wanted it more than us. In the second half, we wanted it more and those tips led to our offensive execution.”
Hempstead maintained the lead throughout the fourth, as Kaesbauer sank his final 3 of the game to deflate the Lions after they cut the deficit to 47-42 with 4:42 remaining. Duax added five more points to help the Mustangs keep Linn-Mar at bay and seal the comeback win.
“It was good to see him come out and respond,” Deutsch said of Kaesbauer. “He’s a senior captain for a reason. When it gets tough, you want players like him to step up. These guys are who they are. We need to get back to playing with that chip on our shoulder and you saw the lack of that in the first half, but saw it on display in the second half.”