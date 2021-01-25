Baylor Iowa St Basketball
Rasir Bolton leads Iowa State in scoring with 14.8 points per game. The Cyclones return to action for the first time in more than two weeks when they play host to Oklahoma State. ISU missed four games over coronavirus concerns.

A capsule look at tonight’s men’s basketball games involving regional teams:

OKLAHOMA STATE (9-4, 3-4 BIG 12) AT IOWA STATE (2-7, 0-5 BIG 12)

When: 8 p.m. tonight at Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN2.

All-time series: Oklahoma State leads, 67-66. The Cowboys have won two straight. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm is 8-4 against Oklahoma State, and Cowboys coach Mike Boynton is 4-3 against the Cyclones.

Scouting Iowa State: The Cyclones return to action for the first time in more than two weeks and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. Iowa State missed four games because of coronavirus concerns – a Jan. 13 contest because of issues within the Kansas State program and tilts with No. 6 Kansas, No. 5 Texas and No. 12 Texas Tech after the Cyclones went on their own pause … Despite the 0-5 league mark, Iowa State leads the Big 12 in holding its opponents to 26% shooting from 3-point range … The Cyclones have three players averaging in double-figure scoring – Rasir Bolton (14.8), Jalen Coleman-Lands (12.7), Javan Johnson (12.2) and Solomon Young (12.0).

Scouting Oklahoma State: While the Cyclones are coming off a long layoff, the Cowboys will have just one day off between games. Jared Butler scored 22 points to lead No. 2-ranked Baylor to an 81-66 victory at Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon to snap a two-game winning streak. The Cowboys played without star freshman Cade Cunningham because of COVID-19 protocols. Prior to Saturday, Oklahoma State hadn’t played since Jan. 12 against Kansas and had games against Oklahoma and West Virginia postponed.

Up next: Iowa State visits Mississippi State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

COE COLLEGE (0-0) AT NORTHERN IOWA (3-10, 2-6 MVC)

When: 6 p.m. at McLeod Center, Cedar Falls,

TV: ESPN-Plus.

All-time series: Northern Iowa leads, 19-18, in a series that dates to 1906-07.

Scouting Northern Iowa: The Panthers will try to stop a three-game losing streak with the non-conference game used to keep the team in game shape following a COVID-19 cancelation. UNI last played on Jan. 17, an 88-46 loss at Loyola, and plays next on Saturday at Southern Illinois. The Panthers were originally scheduled to play Drake on Thursday, but the Bulldogs have been on pause due to a virus outbreak on the team. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, is averaging 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game.

Scouting Coe: The Kohawks, of the NCAA Division III American Rivers Conference, will make their season debut tonight. They went 17-10 a year ago and return their third-leading scorer in Jacob Robertson, who averaged 11.5 points per game.