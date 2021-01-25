A capsule look at tonight’s men’s basketball games involving regional teams:
OKLAHOMA STATE (9-4, 3-4 BIG 12) AT IOWA STATE (2-7, 0-5 BIG 12)
When: 8 p.m. tonight at Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
TV: ESPN2.
All-time series: Oklahoma State leads, 67-66. The Cowboys have won two straight. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm is 8-4 against Oklahoma State, and Cowboys coach Mike Boynton is 4-3 against the Cyclones.
Scouting Iowa State: The Cyclones return to action for the first time in more than two weeks and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. Iowa State missed four games because of coronavirus concerns – a Jan. 13 contest because of issues within the Kansas State program and tilts with No. 6 Kansas, No. 5 Texas and No. 12 Texas Tech after the Cyclones went on their own pause … Despite the 0-5 league mark, Iowa State leads the Big 12 in holding its opponents to 26% shooting from 3-point range … The Cyclones have three players averaging in double-figure scoring – Rasir Bolton (14.8), Jalen Coleman-Lands (12.7), Javan Johnson (12.2) and Solomon Young (12.0).
Scouting Oklahoma State: While the Cyclones are coming off a long layoff, the Cowboys will have just one day off between games. Jared Butler scored 22 points to lead No. 2-ranked Baylor to an 81-66 victory at Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon to snap a two-game winning streak. The Cowboys played without star freshman Cade Cunningham because of COVID-19 protocols. Prior to Saturday, Oklahoma State hadn’t played since Jan. 12 against Kansas and had games against Oklahoma and West Virginia postponed.
Up next: Iowa State visits Mississippi State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
COE COLLEGE (0-0) AT NORTHERN IOWA (3-10, 2-6 MVC)
When: 6 p.m. at McLeod Center, Cedar Falls,
TV: ESPN-Plus.
All-time series: Northern Iowa leads, 19-18, in a series that dates to 1906-07.
Scouting Northern Iowa: The Panthers will try to stop a three-game losing streak with the non-conference game used to keep the team in game shape following a COVID-19 cancelation. UNI last played on Jan. 17, an 88-46 loss at Loyola, and plays next on Saturday at Southern Illinois. The Panthers were originally scheduled to play Drake on Thursday, but the Bulldogs have been on pause due to a virus outbreak on the team. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, is averaging 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game.
Scouting Coe: The Kohawks, of the NCAA Division III American Rivers Conference, will make their season debut tonight. They went 17-10 a year ago and return their third-leading scorer in Jacob Robertson, who averaged 11.5 points per game.