Rick Hurst put a smile on his son Jeremiah’s face the day he introduced him to auto racing more than two decades ago.
And Jeremiah cherishes every opportunity he gets to return the favor, especially at a time when his father has been courageously fighting cancer.
Jeremiah Hurst made history on the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association circuit this weekend, when he won the season points championship at Granite City, Ill. The 44-year-old Dubuque native also earned the circuit’s rookie of the year designation, becoming the first driver to sweep the two awards in the history of the circuit that races primarily in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma.
“My dad and I have always been really close because of racing,” Jeremiah Hurst said. “He’s the one who got me into it, and I’ve loved the sport ever since. It’s huge for me to be able to win this deal this year, especially because he’s going through such a tough time and things aren’t looking too good for him.
“I owe everything I have to him. This is probably the best medicine he can get right now.”
Jeremiah Hurst decided to try his hand at the Lucas Oil MLRA circuit this season after mastering every level on the local racing scene while driving a spec motor for the past 20 years. That also included an IMCA national championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish the following summer.
“I always did pretty good against the guys running super Late Models when they came around here, even though I was using a spec motor and I was always so much under horse power against them,” Hurst said. “I wanted to see how good I was against guys who race for a living. I wanted to push myself, take advantage of different opportunities and set new goals for myself. I did pretty much everything I could do around here, so I wanted to move on.
“It is a little weird to win rookie of the year, though. I don’t consider myself a rookie. Even though, technically, I was this year. At least when it comes to this series.”
But, along with running open motors on the regional circuit comes more stress, more travel and tougher competition every night.
“I loved it,” Hurst said. “I love testing myself against the bigger guys. It motivates me. I always wanted to go to the next level, but it takes money. Fortunately, Ken Roberts asked me to drive for him, and I jumped at the opportunity.
“When you win something like this, it makes you appreciate all the help you’ve had along the way. From my dad, to my brother (Ian) to the guys who have been with me the whole way — Jeremy Roeth, Justin Tharp and Mike Torey. I don’t want to leave anybody out. But the people who have helped me know who they are and how much they’ve meant to me.”
Hurst won the Lucas Oil MLRA title with 2,740 points despite not winning a race on the circuit this season. He edged runner-up Chad Simpson by a mere five points and third-place Payton Looney by 10.
“He’s always been a really good points racer, so that part doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Roeth, his brother-in-law, crew chief and team manager. “We’re really fortunate because we have good car owners and a really good team in general. Our stuff doesn’t break, we finish races and we finish pretty well generally.”
In a strange twist, this weekend actually didn’t go that well for Hurst’s team. He struggled with adversity from the jump and actually fell behind Simpson in the points standings before recovering in the finale and overtaking the eventual runner-up.
“It’s overwhelming to think I could be in such a predicament and still come out on top,” Hurst said. “They always say you can win championships if you stay consistent, and we were really consistent all season. We only won three races, and they were on a different circuit, which gives you an idea of how consistent we had to be. And we got a little lucky, too, I guess.”
Hurst knows he has to count his lucky stars.
A few seasons ago, he suffered congestive heart failure while leading a race at Farley Speedway. He missed a few months of racing but returned with a vengeance.
“It’s all fixed up for now,” Hurst said. “You never know how much time you have. It makes you appreciate things. I just try to take the opportunities I have and make the best of them.”