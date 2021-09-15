Ryan Beck experienced a little déjà vu when the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ training camp opened earlier this month.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound center from Linden, Mich., returned to the United States Hockey League team this month after a year and a half away from competition. After a strong rookie year in Dubuque in 2019-20, Beck planned to play with the Saginaw Spirit last season, but the major junior Ontario Hockey League didn’t play a single game due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This group reminds me a lot of two years ago, when we had a powerhouse team. It really does,” Beck, 19, said. “Everyone is clicking already. The locker room chemistry is great. Everyone is enjoying each other. There are no bad eggs. Just like two years ago.
“It’s fun to be around the rink, and that translates to the ice. Even though it’s still just the preseason, we’re playing a really good team game because everyone is working their ass off. I think we can bring back the Clark Cup, 100 percent.”
Beck got his first taste of Dubuque in 2018-19, when he played nine regular-season games and one playoff game as a call-up from the Belle Tire 18U AAA program.
The following season, he tallied five goals and 28 points in 41 games as a rookie for the 2019-20 Saints team that finished second in the USHL before the pandemic ended the season prematurely. After recording just one point in his first 12 games that season, Beck hit his stride and scored at least one point in 20 of the final 29 games and didn’t go more than two games without finding the scoresheet while playing on the top line with Stephen Halliday and current University of North Dakota sophomore Riese Gaber.
“He was coming pretty much straight from youth hockey to the USHL, and it took him a little time to get used to the league,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “Once he did get used to playing against older, bigger, faster players, he was great. What’s impressive about his numbers that year is he did that without being on the power play, and we expect him to be a big power play guy this year.
“We’re super excited that he’s back home as a Fighting Saint. He’s a great player, he’s a great kid and he’s a great fit. It’s not like we’re adding a new player. We’re adding a veteran who knows what it takes to be successful in our league.”
This summer, for the second time in as many seasons, Beck faced a difficult decision.
He felt torn about leaving Dubuque following the 2019-20 season but hoped the major junior route would enhance his opportunity to be selected in this summer’s National Hockey League Draft. Beck also debated leaving Saginaw despite not playing a game for a team located just 50 minutes from his hometown along Interstate 75 in Michigan.
“It was tough to leave Dubuque, because I was treated so well here, and it was tough to leave Saginaw, because I enjoyed my time there, too, and everyone was great to me,” Beck said. “But losing last season and all those games-played hurt me and hurt my development.
“Now, because of missing that year, it’s going to be a little longer development process for me. That played a big part in my decision to come back here. Luckily, they welcomed me back with open arms, and I’m happy to be back. I’m pumped to be back home.”
The NCAA considers major junior players as professionals. But, because he didn’t practice or play in a game for Saginaw, Beck will have an opportunity to play American college hockey after his time in the USHL.
“In my situation, the idea of being NCAA eligible again made it that much easier to switch back to the USHL,” Beck said. “I just got word (last week) that I am, for sure, eligible, so I’m looking at schools now.
“Saginaw wasn’t happy that I came back here, but that’s to be expected. They were fighting to keep me, and I respect that and understand that.”