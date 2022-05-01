The defending Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League regular-season champions decided to take a step back after a hectic summer in 2021. But the league should be as deep as ever.
A year after joining the EIHL, the Peosta Cubs opted to focus on its Prairie League and tournament schedules and dropped out of the EIHL. The Cubs went 12-4 in the EIHL during a 29-19 season.
The Dubuque Budweisers also decided to focus on just one league and opted out of the Prairie League this summer. That leaves Farley as the only semi-pro team to compete in both leagues.
This season, EIHL managers decided to discontinue its preseason league tournament.
Here is a capsule look at the EIHL, in order of last year’s finish:
FARLEY
Manager: Paul Scherrman
2021 record: 34-18, 11-5 in EIHL
Highlights from 2021: First place at Bellevue, second place at Farley. Made EIHL and Prairie League playoffs.
Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Max Pins, Brian Miller, Alex Vaassen, Craig Kerper, Robbie Anstoetter, Tony Anstoetter, Aaron Wulfekuhle, Aaron Saeugling, Derek Hardin, Hunter Westhoff, Brett Harris, Jack Clemens, Kannon Coakley, Kasey Coakley, Jakob Kirman, Justin Baehler, Justin McIntosh, Will Lawrence, Dan Kramer.
Key players not returning: None.
Promising newcomers: Danny Rogers, Brad Bockenstedt, Nate Dierickx.
KEY WEST
Manager: Brett LaMere
2021 record: 33-10 overall, 10-6 in EIHL
Highlights from 2021: Rickardsville, Cascade, Dyersville, Peosta, EIHL playoff tournament champions. The Ramblers also posted the highest winning percentage (.767) of the 18 semi-pro teams in the area.
Key returning players: Anthony Ruden, Andrew Redman, Anthony Razo, Jake Blunt, Ben Oglesby, Chad Crabill, Brett LaMere, Nick Woltkamp, Todd Oberthein
Key players not returning: Kevin Hunley, Randy Rosa.
CASCADE
Manager: Bryce Simon
2021 record: 26-16, 10-6 in EIHL
Highlights from 2021: Preseason EIHL tournament champions, Bernard champions, third place at Cascade and Dyersville tournaments.
Key returning players: Bryce Simon, Brock Simon, Blake Simon, Nate McMullen, Dirk Lieurance, Austin Gehl, Logan Otting, Nolan Weber.
Players not returning: None.
Promising newcomers: Connor Grant, Cooper Hummel, Will Hosch.
DUBUQUE BUDWEISERS
Manager: Cody Beck
2021 record: 19-25, 8-8 in EIHL
Key returning players: Cody Beck, Mike Canavello, Michael Garrett, Mike Coughlin, Jon Muehring.
Key players not returning: Danny Rodgers, Ryan Wohlers, Dakota Church, Matt Jeter, Austin Savary.
Promising newcomers: John Cornelius, Nate Helms, Max Muehring.
RICKARDSVILLE
Manager: Lenny Tekippe
2021 record: 15-20, 7-9 in EIHL
Highlights from 2021: Second place at Holy Cross tournament, third place at Peosta and Pleasant Grove tournaments.
Key returning players: Joey Lehmann, Jeff Steele, Layne Boyer, Sam Vorwald, Jack Hoffman.
Key players not returning: JJ Valencia, Max Snowden, Jordan Goldstein.
Promising newcomers: Drew Francois, Easton Felderman, Will Sahm.
WORTHINGTON
Manager: Ben Ogden
2021 record: 10-19, 6-10 in EIHL
Highlights from 2021: Pleasant Grove tournament champions.
Key returning players: Dakota Freese, Tyson Tucker, Sean Duetmeyer, Travis Rahe, Ben Ogden, Jarrod Harris, Josh Engler, Brock Marbach, JT Recker, Lane Kramer.
MONTICELLO
Manager: Tanner Felton
2021 record: 13-21, 5-11 in EIHL
Highlights from 2021: Second place in Worthington Tournament, second place in Cascade Tournament.
Key returning players: Matt Holmes, Andrew Mescher, Tanner Felton, Ryan Manternach, AJ Reuter, Michael Reuter, Tyler Felton, Greg Kraus, Jay Ahlrichs, Quinn Miller, Logan Holtz, Tyler Smith.
Key players not returning: Kyle Wright.
Promising newcomers: Kegan Arduser, Caleb Sauser, Ty Jesenovec, Zain Sauer, Dylan Monk, Dylan Roher.
DYERSVILLE
Manager: Cole Klostermann
2021 record: 18-20, 3-13 in EIHL
Highlights from 2021: Farley Tournament champions, Worthington Tournament champions, Dyersville Tournament runner-up.
Key returning players: Riley LeGrand, TJ Deardorff, Al Timp.
Key players not returning: Austin Savary, Joel Vaske.
Promising newcomers: Henry LaBelle, Quinn Baumhover.