If the past four days serve as any indication, the future could be awfully bright for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. And not just the immediate future.
The team’s annual main camp wrapped up Saturday afternoon at Mystique Community Ice Center. Team Girgensons edged Team Gaudreau, 7-5, in a wide-open showcase of the camp’s top 40 participants.
“In my time here, I don’t think we’ve had a group of 16- and 17-year-old players that has excited me more than this one,” said Oliver David, who enters his fourth season as head coach and previously spent four years as an assistant in Dubuque. “We expected to be a little younger this year anyway, but the way some of the younger guys impressed us this week, instead of having the mandatory three 17-year-olds on our roster this season, we could have double that.
“We still have a good group of returners, and four or five imports weren’t here. We’ll still have a good balance, but a lot of these younger guys earned the opportunity.”
Saturday’s all-star game featured nine players each from the 2001, 2002 and 2003 birth years, eight born in 2004 and five overagers born in 2000. That was a product of general manager Kalle Larsson stringing together a few years of solid drafts.
“There was so much good, young talent in camp this week,” said Connor Kurth, a forward from Elk River, Minn., who will turn 17 this week. “It speaks well for the job Kalle and Oliver do in scouting all year long to put together a really competitive camp.”
Kurth, an eighth-round pick in the 2019 Futures Draft, competed in his second main camp and contributed an assist in the all-star game. The University of Minnesota recruit tallied 30 goals and 70 points in 20 games for the Gentry Academy 16U team this season.
“This year at camp, I felt like I was able to get myself into the game a lot more than last year, and I was able to be a lot more physical,” Kurth said. “I could get pucks to the net a lot better. I just felt like I fit in with the guys I was playing with a lot better.”
Max Montes knows the feeling.
The Saints’ sixth-round pick in the 2019 Futures Draft, he scored the game-winning goal on Saturday and added an assist. Montes tallied 53 goals and 112 points for the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals 16U squad this season and played one game for the Saints as an affiliate.
“You’re so nervous and timid your first camp, because you don’t really know what to expect,” said Montes, who will turn 17 in September. “Last year, I felt I wasn’t ready for the step up. But, going into this year’s camp, I knew what to expect and I was so much more prepared. I came in with a really good mindset and I had a really good week.
“It felt good to score the game winner. It gives you a lot of confidence. It didn’t hurt to play with Stephen Halliday, either. He’s so good with the puck, he finds the open man and just makes everyone on the ice with him better.”
Halliday, Dubuque’s leading returning scorer, notched a hat trick and assisted on Montes’ goal to lead Team Girgensons. Team Girgensons also got goals from Jack Ring, Nick Roukounakis and Primo Self, while Ian Pierce contributed two assists, and P.J. Fletcher and Zach Sondreal had one apiece.
Cade Destefani, Riley Stuart, Shane Ott, Spencer Kring and Jack Gorton scored for Team Gaudreau. Josh Bohlin assisted on two goals, while Tommy Middleton, Ott, Mack Keryluk, Max Burkholder and Luke Gramer added one helper each.
The all-star game featured a quick pace with plenty of playmaking, a stark contrast from earlier in the week.
“The first game was kind of tough, because a lot of us haven’t played in so long because of the virus,” said Team Gaudreau defenseman Austin Oravetz, an 11th-round draft pick this spring who tallied 10 goals and 45 points in 51 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U team this season. “But, everyone was in the same boat. Once you got those first couple of shifts in, you started to get used to the speed and the pace.
“After that, everyone was feeling it. The pace picked up and everyone played a lot better. I had a lot of fun, and it was really competitive.”
The only thing missing was the fan support. But, in following mandates established by the USHL and local health authorities during the coronavirus pandemic, fans were not permitted at the arena. Only players, their families and staff members were in attendance.
David credited his assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale, trainer Megan Monjeau, arena manager Chad Remakel and arena staffer Ron Snyder for their efforts in organizing camp and establishing a safe environment.
“I don’t think we could have done a better job putting this camp on unless we were actual medical professionals,” David said. “All the credit goes to those four guys and Megan for doing the research with the league and staying up to date with the CDC protocols and making sure we did have a direction. It made a huge difference in helping people stay safe.”
The camp also included six of the nine veterans eligible to return from last season’s team, which finished 33-13-2 and stood in second place overall before the season ended in mid-March because of the pandemic. Middleton, Reggie Millette, Michael Feenstra, Pierce, Halliday and Stuart participated, while Robert Cronin, Evan Stella and Aidan McCarthy did not. Travel restrictions prevented several players from attending.
“On the ice, we’re really excited about some of the younger guys and the guys we haven’t seen in this environment before,” Larsson said. “But I was also impressed with the returners. They showed that they’ve developed and they’re ready for bigger roles next year.”