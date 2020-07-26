News in your town

First Responders Appreciation Day at Field of Dreams supports good cause

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson says taking a knee during national anthem was 'definitely an emotional moment'

Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs' facility

UW-Platteville to induct 4 into Athletic Hall of Fame

Western Dubuque to induct 5 into Athletic Hall of Fame

MLB roundup: Giants beat Dodgers for Kapler's 1st win as manager

Denny Hamlin downright dominant as NASCAR season pushes on

García homers twice as White Sox pound Twins 10-3

Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

USHL: Connors adapts to second Fighting Saints camp

Prep football: IHSAA shrinks regular season, opens playoffs to every program

Semi-pro baseball: Epworth wins at Cascade to end 8-year tournament drought

The Latest: Brewers' Luis Urias cleared after positive test

Sports briefs: MLB opener was most-viewed regular-season game in 9 years

MLB roundup: Moustakas leads Reds over Tigers

MLB: Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brewers

NHL officials acknowledge long road to successful resumption

NFL owners offer opt-out guidelines for players

Legends live forever: Wulfekuhle leaves lasting impact on former athletes, students

Vikings sign Zimmer to 3-year contract extension through '23

Sports in brief: Wisconsin facing $100 million revenue loss

MLB: Cascade's Rea off Cubs opening roster

Yanks, Nats kneel in Black Lives Matter salute; Fauci's toss

MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams

NBA-leading Bucks eager to recapture their pre-hiatus form

PGA: Richy Werenski leads 3M Open; Dustin Johnson WDs after 78

Hempstead lands top MVC baseball honors

Prep baseball: Hempstead draws MVC rival in state tournament opener

WIAA sets start dates for fall sports

USHL: Sondreal twins make strong first impression at Fighting Saints’ camp

Fox taking fans to the ballgame with a virtual crowd

Prep softball: Area pitchers highlight all-MVC team

USHL: Fighting Saints veterans look to lead way at main camp

MLB: Brewers seek to make history with 3rd straight playoff berth

TH Athlete of Week: Maquoketa's Dostal saves his best for last

Sports in brief: Cubs will fill stands with advertising, not fans

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Auto racing: NASCAR slides up to Kansas

Prep baseball: Mustangs rally back to state tournament

Hempstead headed back to state baseball tournament