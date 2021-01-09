DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Beckman showed guts on Friday night.
With their leading scorer going down early to a knee injury, the Trailblazers battled through 18 lead changes in a ranked showdown with Solon.
Padraig Gallagher scored a game-high 17 points and Logan Goedken added 16 points, but the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Trailblazers fell just short of Class 3A No. 10 Solon, 54-52 in overtime, at Beckman High School.
Mason White, Beckman’s dynamic senior guard who averages 20 points per game, hit the floor clutching his right knee at the 4:48 mark of the first quarter with the game tied at 4-4. White was helped back to the locker room by his teammates and returned to the bench in the second half with his knee wrapped and using crutches.
“He’s on crutches, saying it’s his knee and hurting really bad,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “We got it wrapped up, so we’ll see what the swelling does and after that we’ll figure it out.”
Logan Burchard added nine points for Beckman (7-2), and David Bluder scored six of his team-high 12 points in overtime to lead the Spartans (8-1). While losing one of your best players is never easy, if White is out for a period of time or even worse, Molony was encouraged by his players’ effort moving forward.
“You don’t want to lose 20 points per game if you can help it,” Molony said. “The kids just kept fighting. They were put in situations they haven’t been in during a game all year, and I just couldn’t be prouder of my kids. It’s the proudest I’ve been of them all year.”
Goedken drilled a 3, then Gallagher and Burchard followed suit as the teams traded shots back-and-forth throughout the first quarter. There were seven lead changes in the opening period as the teams played to a 13-13 tie.
The seesaw action continued in the second, as Gallagher drilled another trey early in the frame before Burchard sank one from downtown to retake the lead, 19-17, at the 5:12 mark. Goedken closed a first half that saw 11 lead changes with a deep 3 at the buzzer to take a 27-23 advantage into the locker room.
The defenses ruled the third, with Solon inching closer with a 10-7 advantage. Jacob Hermsen’s tough drive for a basket plus the foul gave Beckman a 31-27 lead, then another triple from Goedken helped the Blazers hold a 34-33 lead heading to the fourth.
When the Spartans tied the game at 34 with 7:02 remaining, Goedken answered with a baseline trey and then Burchard hit a big triple to take a 40-34 lead with 4:12 to play. Solon responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 40 with 2:23 to go, but Goedken stroked it from beyond the arc once again with 1:50 left.
“They really wanted to do it for No. 12 (White), but we just came up a bit short,” Molony said. “There were a few plays we had the opportunity to make and didn’t, and you have to credit Solon for that. They needed them, they were desperate and made it happen.”
The teams traded free throws to keep Beckman in front, but a steal from the Spartans put Carson Shive on the line to tie the game at 45. Gallagher was fouled bringing the ball up and hit both free throws with 10.6 seconds left, but Shive scored on a putback right before the horn to send the game to overtime.
Gallagher scored a pair of buckets in the extra period, the last tying the game at 51 with 1:23 to go, but Bluder shined in the frame to help the Spartans to a 54-51 lead with 4.7 seconds remaining. Goedken was fouled with 0.8 ticks left shooting a 3 — sending him to the charity stripe with a chance to send the game to a second OT — but he missed the second free throw.
“Back and forth with a lot of questionable things, not knowing what the call would be after the whistle,” Molony said. “That’s basketball sometimes. You have to rise above it and climb to the next play. We have a chance to tie the game at the end and go to a second overtime, and there’s no fault in that. Super proud of the kids. Clean up a few things and we would have had this one.”