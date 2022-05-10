Carl Tebon stares across the diamond and sees a familiar face.
On Saturday, the Loras College baseball coach faced off against one of his former players and assistant coaches.
But it isn’t always a comfortable feeling. Especially with someone like Simpson College coach Nathan Roling staring back across the diamond.
“Nathan is an outstanding coach and it’s hard to play your assistants, because he knows me so well,” Tebon said Saturday after his Duhawks swept Roling’s Storm, 7-6 and 7-4, at Petrakis Park to wrap up the No. 2 seed for this weekend’s American Rivers Conference tournament. “He knows our system and he knows how we play here and stuff like that, so it’s always a challenge when we play Nathan, there’s no doubt about it.
“I’m very proud of Nathan. He’s doing a great job over there. But it’s always one of those things where you look at each other and you’re competing. I respect that, and Nathan always does a great job.”
Roling, the son of Hall of Fame coach Jerry Roling and a 2004 Cascade High School graduate, served as Tebon’s top assistant and recruiting coordinator from 2014-16 before being hired as Simpson’s head coach in the summer of 2016. He graduated from Loras in 2008 and was co-captain of the baseball team his senior season.
“It’s always special coming back to a place that I played at and coached at,” said Roling, whose team narrowly missed the A-R-C tournament. “Dad played here, so there’s a lot of history at this field and with Coach Tebon and those colors. It means a lot coming back and playing a conference game, meaningful games, but obviously we would have liked to come out on top.”
With that level of familiarity, Roling has an intimate knowledge of the Loras program from a foundational level.
And that’s what concerns Tebon when the two teams meet on the diamond: Roling has a pretty good idea of the Duhawks’ tendencies, even though the players have turned over since he was last in the Loras dugout.
And while Tebon knows Roling pretty well, he doesn’t quite have the same inside look of the dugout that Roling had.
“It feels like I’m always looking over my shoulder. ‘Am I doing the right thing here or making the right call?’” Tebon joked. “But no, it’s all about competing. We had two great games today. He’s got them playing well and we’ll be ready for them (Sunday).”
Roling doesn’t necessarily agree that he has an advantage in that department, though.
“I feel like I’m far enough removed, it being five, six years,” he said. “I don’t remember all of his tendencies, but looking over there, I feel that I’m ready for some of the hit-and-runs and some of the things they’re going to do.”
Roling did beat his former coach on Sunday as Simpson avoided the three-game sweep with a 7-6 victory over the Duhawks in its season finale.
“Gratitude for a place like this that meant a lot to me,” Roling said Saturday. “But I always tell Coach Tebon that it’s a lot of fun beating him as well, too.”