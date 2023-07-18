FORT DODGE, Iowa -- It didn’t take long for momentum to swing fully in Dubuque Wahlert’s favor.
Three big swings -- including a program record-tying shot -- and a big-time play on defense did the trick.
Anna Roling, Ruth Tauber and Julia Roth hit two-run home runs, and Addison Klein wiped out a potential run with a quick-thinking play at third base as the third-ranked Golden Eagles beat sixth-ranked Benton Community, 10-0 in five innings, in a Class 3A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at Rogers Sports Complex.
Wahlert (32-8) won a state quarterfinal game for the first time in three trips to Fort Dodge and will play second-ranked Davenport Assumption (33-6), a 5-0 winner over Saydel, in Wednesday’s semifinal.
“It’s so exciting, for our future and the rest of the state tournament this week,” Roling said. “You can see how much we’ve developed in the last few years, from two years ago only winning two games to last year making it here and this year being the first team in Wahlert softball history to make (the semifinals). It’s just exciting for our future and how we’re going to continue to grow as a team.”
Benton Community bowed out at 28-15.
Wahlert went right to work offensively in the bottom of the first inning.
Tauber worked a five-pitch walk to open the frame, moved to second on Julia Roth’s groundout and scored on Tierani Teslow’s single to center. Roling followed with a no-doubt two-run blast to left-center -- her fifth of the season -- for a 3-0 lead.
“Our girls are playing with a lot of confidence right now. They’re dialed in,” Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “We’ve been playing meaningful games all year, especially toward the end of the year trying to win the conference (championship), so, it’s really prepared us for this setting.”
The Bobcats threatened with runners at second and third with one out in the top of the second, but a head’s up play from Klein saved a run.
Klein snagged a hard-hit grounder along the third-base line and Benton runner Hannah Greiner stepped off third waiting to sprint home when Klein threw to first.
But Klein never threw to first.
She instead faked the throw, wheeled around and tossed the ball to shortstop Kylie Sieverding, who applied the tag as Greiner scrambled to get back to the base. Roth struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.
“I could see out of the corner of my eye that she had a pretty big lead, so I knew to pump fake and throw it back,” Klein said. “We knew if she scored that would have taken some of the momentum away, so I knew getting that out was really important.”
Sieverding reached on a two-out fielding error in the bottom half of the second and Tauber deposited the next pitch well beyond the fence in right for her 11th home run of the season, extending the lead to 5-0.
Tauber added a two-out RBI single in the fourth and scored as Roth homered on a line to left, tying the program record of 13 home runs set by Sam (Reimer) Teply in 2009.
“It’s pretty important to me, but no, I’m just going to act like it was any other home run because I just have to keep pushing and I want more,” Roth said.
Tauber reached base three times and scored each time, raising her season run total to 73.
“I got Julia, Tierani and Anna, I know they’re going to hit me in. Every time I get on,” Tauber said. “That’s how I have so many runs scored this season. It’s all props to the hitters behind me.”
Nora King drove in a run with an infield single in the fifth and Sieverding ended the game early with a two-out knock up the middle.
Wahlert now has to turn around one of its few losses from the regular season to earn a trip to the championship game. The Eagles lost to Assumption, 6-2, at the West Delaware Tournament on June 17.
“We’re playing great right now and this team is confident and ready to go,” Tauber said. “So, I think we’ll be fine.”