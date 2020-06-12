Here is a capsule look at area softball teams in the River Valley Conference and Upper Iowa Conference:
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE
Coach — Jamie Deering
Last year — 0-32 overall, 0-18 River Valley
Season opener — Monday, June 15; at Cascade
Returning starters — Brianna Laughlin (Sr., OF); Adyson Nemmers (Sr., OF); Kylie Pickett (Sr., IF); Rylie Pickett (Jr., IF); Kenna Deusing (Jr., IF); Grace Dunn (Jr., C); Kayla Bruggenwirth (Soph., C); Cheyanne Merrick (Soph., Utility); Alyssa Manders (Soph., P); Erin Sprank (Fr., P); Taylor Deppe (Fr., P/Utility)
Other returning veterans — Morgan Meyer (Fr., IF); Gretta Marshall (Fr., Utility)
Promising newcomers — Jami Portz (8th, Utility); Juliana Penniston (Jr., Utility); Paige Mohr (8th, P)
Outlook — The Comets suffered their share of growing pains last year, but return a large group for Deering’s debut season as head coach. Rylie Pickett led the team with a .298 average last year. She also tied Nemmers for most RBIs among returning players with seven. Pitching will be key for Bellevue, which posted a 15.95 team ERA last year. All five pitchers from last year’s staff return. Deering cites the players’ excitement over continuing to develop their fundamentals and an eagerness to build a solid foundation for the program, as reasons to be optimistic for 2020.
CASCADE
Coach — Sonya McCormick
Last year — 15-16 overall, 8-10 River Valley
Season opener — Monday, June 15; vs. Bellevue
Returning starters — Taylor Menster (Jr., IF); Devin Simon (Fr., 3B); Samantha Recker (Sr., P/IF)
Other returning veterans — Julia Ludwig (Jr., OF); Libby Felton (Jr., OF); Shannon Morris (Jr., C/Utility); Samantha Frasher (Jr., 2B)
Outlook — McCormick takes over for her first year as a head coach and inherits a team that graduated a large group of seniors. The Cougars expect to rely on speed, hitting and depth as they gain experience in the first couple weeks of the season. Simon had a big eighth-grade season, leading the team with a .416 average (42-for-101) with 42 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. Cascade graduated each of its top two pitchers, but Recker went 7-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 73 innings last year. She struck out 35 and issued 10 walks.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Tierney Schneider
Last year — 13-23 overall, 9-7 Upper Iowa
Season opener — Monday, June 15; at South Winneshiek
Returning starters — Sierra Palmer (Sr.); Kayla Kelly (Jr.); Brook Crary (Jr.); JayLyn Moore (Soph.); Savannah Meyer (Jr.); Mara Pierce (Soph.); Claire Krapfl (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Peyton Neuhring (Soph.); Kailee Zapf (Soph.); Kaysi Ihde (Jr.)
Outlook — The Eagles return a large group of players, including arguably one of their best hitters from the last decade in Meyer. The junior hit .480 (49-for-102) with 17 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 35 RBIs a year ago. She was successful on all 11 stolen base attempts and went 3-9 with a 7.90 ERA in 41 2/3 innings in the pitching circle. She struck out 32 and walked 47. Kelly hit .366 (37-for-101) last year while Palmer hit .319 (37-for-116) with five triples and 23 RBIs. Moore hit .336 (40-for-119) with 28 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.