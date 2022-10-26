The Dubuque Saints return their leading point producer and their top goaltender from a rebuilding year in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
Owen King, a senior defenseman from Dubuque Senior, led the team with eight goals and 21 points in 30 games last season. Jack Leverton, a senior goaltender from Warren, Ill., went 9-14-0 with a 2.88 goals against average and .894 save percentage for a team that finished 11-19-2 and tied for ninth place in the league before splitting a pair of games at the postseason tournament.
Here is a capsule look at the Saints season, which opens this weekend:
Head coach — Tim King (third year)
Assistant coaches — Brian Bunten, Austin Willenborg, Jeff Baker.
Team representative — Tim Noonan
Last season — 11-19-2, 24 points, tied for ninth in MHSHL. The Saints went 1-1 at the state tournament in Des Moines.
Returning veterans — Joseph Ross (jr., forward, Senior), Brayden Schilling (jr., defense, Hempstead), Owen King (sr., defense, Senior), Blake Sieverding (jr., forward, Senior), Beau Baker (sr., forward, Hempstead), Tyler White (sr., forward, Senior), Jacob Noonan (sr., forward, Wahlert), Carter Kerkenbusch (soph., forward, Platteville), Nicholas Ruiz (soph., forward, Hempstead), Benny Meyer (jr., forward, Bellevue), Jack Leverton (sr., goalie, Warren, Ill.), Cameron O’Donnell (sr., defense, Senior), John Pellegrino (sr., forward, Galena, Ill.).
Promising newcomers — Cody Kruser (jr., defense, Western Dubuque), C.J. Mueller (soph., forward, Hempstead), Blaise Seghers (North Scott), Bryce Bechen (soph., defense, Hempstead).
Other prospects — Michael Puls (fr., forward, Senior), Korbin Deutsch (soph., forward, Hempstead), Cody Sweeney (fr., forward, Hempstead), Liam Henry (fr., defense, Wahlert), Samuel Ruiz (fr., forward, Hempstead), Callan Messerich (fr., forward, Easton Valley), Camdyn Spangler (fr., defense, Belmont), Gavin Nethery (soph., forward, Hempstead), Hayden Loewenberg (fr., forward, Hempstead), Chase Puls (soph., forward, Hempstead), Wyatt Kluesner (soph., defense, Western Dubuque), Nolan Kretz (soph., defense, Western Dubuque), Connor Sheehy (jr., goalie, Senior), Colton Stoll (fr., goalie, Hempstead), Theodore Baumer (fr., goalie, Midland), Xander Sheehy (fr., forward, Senior), Nikolai Sookochoff (soph., defense, Cuba City), Jackson Heacock (fr., forward, Western Dubuque).
Roster breakdown — The Saints roster includes players from 12 high schools, including Hempstead (12), Senior (8), Western Dubuque (4), Wahlert (2), Easton Valley (1), North Scott (1), Belmont (1), Platteville (1), Bellevue (1), Midland (1), Warren (1), Cuba City (1), Galena (1). The roster features seven seniors, seven juniors, 10 sophomores and 11 freshmen.
Season opener — Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln. After playing the first five games on the road, Dubuque hosts Cedar Rapids at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
About the Midwest League — The 47-year-old league includes 13 teams in three divisions. The East Division includes Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Quad City and Waterloo; the West Division features Fremont (Neb.), Kansas City, Lincoln (Neb.), Omaha (Neb.) and Sioux City; and the Central Division includes Ames, Des Moines Capitals, Des Moines Oak Leafs and Mason City.
Each team will play 32 games. The top eight teams qualify for the varsity tournament state tournament, while the top six junior varsity teams qualify. During the covid outbreak, all varsity teams were eligible for the tournament due to teams playing an unequal number of games.
The Waterloo Warriors won the regular-season title last season with a 29-2-1 record. The Kansas City Jets defeated the Des Moines Capitals, 2-0, in the tournament championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.