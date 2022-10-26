01102021-hockey11-nk.JPG
Buy Now

Defenseman Owen King (front) returns to the Dubuque Saints for his senior season after leading the Midwest High School Hockey League team in scoring last winter.

 Telegraph Herald file

The Dubuque Saints return their leading point producer and their top goaltender from a rebuilding year in the Midwest High School Hockey League.

Owen King, a senior defenseman from Dubuque Senior, led the team with eight goals and 21 points in 30 games last season. Jack Leverton, a senior goaltender from Warren, Ill., went 9-14-0 with a 2.88 goals against average and .894 save percentage for a team that finished 11-19-2 and tied for ninth place in the league before splitting a pair of games at the postseason tournament.

