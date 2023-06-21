A base on balls was the lone blemish on Peyton Paulsen’s pitching line as Hempstead’s senior hurler tossed five no-hit innings with six strikeouts to lead the Class 5A No. 11-ranked Mustangs past Cedar Rapids Washington, 10-0, in Game 1 of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader on Tuesday at Hempstead.
The Mustangs completed the sweep with a 13-1 win in the nightcap.
Lydia Ettema, who homered among her two hits in the opener, struck out five over three innings to earn the win in Game 2.
Mallory Tomkins, Lauren Hefel, Chloey Vogt and Luci Weber each compiled three hits on the day for Hempstead.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-1, Dubuque Wahlert 0-12 — At Wahlert: Nora King, Sadie Schultz and Bailey Welu had two hits apiece, Anna Roling and Kylie Sieverding drove in three runs each and Tierani Teslow allowed just one run over five innings as Class 3A No. 6-ranked Wahlert salvaged a split with the J-Hawks. Julia Roth suffered a hard-luck loss after allowing just two earned runs over seven strong innings in Game 1. Roling was the lone Golden Eagles’ hitter to accumulate multiple hits off Jefferson starter Olivia Young. Ruth Tauber, and Teslow added singles for Wahlert in the first game.
PREP BASEBALL
(Monday’s late games)
Dubuque Senior 2-0, Iowa City High 1-21 — At Senior: The Rams knocked off the No. 8-ranked team in Class 4A in the opener before dropping the nightcap in four innings. Jon Wille and Will Sullivan had two hits apiece as Senior made the most of those four hits in the opener. Jaden Arnold went 4 1/3 innings, and Max Waller earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief. City High had seven runs in the second and third innings and six in the fourth to take the nightcap.
Dubuque Hempstead 7-8, Cedar Falls 5-7 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Mustangs (13-12) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never trailed in the opener. Justin Potts went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, Carter Krug drove in a pair, Andrew Tharp went 6 2/3 innings for the win, and Gage Bishop recorded the final out for the save. In the nightcap, Hempstead scored six in the fourth inning to take an 8-3 lead and held on to win. Johnny Muehring went 3-for-3, Potts and Joe Helminiak added two hits apiece and Muehring and Brody Ruffridge drove in two runs each. Muehring earned the pitching win, and Bishop earned another save.
Wahlert 3-10, Iowa City West 2-8 — At Petrakis Park: The Eagles swept the MVC doubleheader to improve to 19-10. Bryce Rudiger went 2-for-3 with a double before drawing a walk-off walk in the seventh inning of the opener. Ryan Brosius pitched five shutout innings, and Jack Walsh earned the win in relief. In the nightcap, Bode Nagelmaker and Owen Wallace had two hits each, while Will Specht, Rudiger and Seamus Crahan drove in two runs each. Rudiger also hit an inside-the-park home run. Brandon Cummer earned the win, and Walsh picked up his state-leading ninth save.
North Fayette Valley 2-7, Clayton Ridge 1-3 — At West Union, Iowa: Kyler Millard went 3-for-3 and Caden Helle struck out nine in the tough-luck loss for Clayton Ridge in the opener. North Fayette Valley took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. In the nightcap, Millard had both of Clayton Ridge’s hits. North Fayette Valley scored three in the third and three in the fourth to take command.
Bellevue Marquette 15-5, Clinton Prince of Peace 14-8 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the opener in walk-off fashion. Price of Peace took the nightcap after scoring six runs in the top of the first.
West Delaware 7-12, South Tama 0-2 — At Tama, Iowa: Maddox Lott and Sam Ogden had two hits each, Brady Schaul drove in a pair, and Peyton Aldrich and Seth Goebel combined on a two-hitter in the opener. Schaul added three hits and three RBIs in the nightcap. Hayden Lyness and Ogden had two hits each, and Lyness struck out nine in five innings for the win.
North Linn 14-11, Maquoketa Valley 1-1 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Class 1A No. 5-ranked Lynx made quick work of the Wildcats in Tri-Rivers Conference play.