A base on balls was the lone blemish on Peyton Paulsen’s pitching line as Hempstead’s senior hurler tossed five no-hit innings with six strikeouts to lead the Class 5A No. 11-ranked Mustangs past Cedar Rapids Washington, 10-0, in Game 1 of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader on Tuesday at Hempstead.

The Mustangs completed the sweep with a 13-1 win in the nightcap.