So far, so good for the East Dubuque boys basketball team.
Declan Schemmel had a game-high 17 points and the Warriors defense snuffed Dakota in the third quarter en route to a 47-42 win on Tuesday at the Turkey Tourney in Hanover, Ill.
The teams were tied at 24-apiece at halftime before East Dubuque (2-0) outscored Dakota, 13-2, in the third quarter. Dakota made a run in the fourth with 16 points, but it was too little too late.
Scales Mound 43, Galena 31 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Hornets bounced back from a tough Monday-night loss, led by Benjamin Vandigo with 16 points. Jacob Townsend led the Pirates with 15 points.
River Ridge (Ill.) 55, Pearl City 24 — At Hanover, Ill.: Andy Wurster scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and the Wildcats got on the winning side with a 27-6 lead through the first quarter.
Southwestern 56, Shullsburg 49 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Vaughan Lacey had 15 points, Breckin Schneider finished with 13 and the Wildcats debuted with a win despite Brandon Hoppman’s 21-point night for the Miners.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 60, Davenport Central 49 — At Nora Gym: Lindsey Eimers scored 25 points in her debut with the Rams (1-0) and Ella Noel added 13 points in the win.
Cascade 59, Northeast Goose Lake 27 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Nicole McDermott poured in 24 points with three 3-pointers and the Class 2A top-ranked Cougars opened with a win.
Bellevue 70, North Cedar 25 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets rolled at home to a season-opening win.
Bellevue Marquette 43, Easton Valley 33 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Miranda Peters scored 15 points and Ellie O'Brien added 11 as the Mohawks won their season opener in a defensive grind.
Maquoketa 62, Williamsburg 44 -- At Williamsburg, Iowa: The Cardinals battled for a road win to open their season.
Freeport Aquin 75, River Ridge/Scales Mound 28 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The co-op trailed, 37-9, at halftime and couldn’t mount a comeback.
Cuba City 58, Richland Center 43 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Bailey Lutes led the Cubans with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, and Cuba City opened its season with a victory.
Mineral Point 64, River Valley 22 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Nicole Johnson and Mallory Lindsey finished with a game-high 13 points — all in the first half — and the Pointers rode a 45-17 halftime lead.
Wauzeka-Steuben 44, Southwestern 38 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Haley Wright finished with 11 points for the Wildcats.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cedar Falls 122, Dubuque Senior 40 -- At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Rams earned runner-up finishes from Cole Wolbers in the 100 butterfly, Josh Rusch in the 500 freestyle and from the 400 freestyle relay team of Wolbers, Rusch, Reed Kelly and Brian Day in the loss to the Tigers.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 70, Illinois Tech 35 — At Chicago: Quentin Shields led all scorers with 18 points and the Pioneers preserved their unbeaten start with a blowout win over Illinois Tech.
Clarke 78, Culver-Stockton 59 — At Kehl Center: Darius Lasley finished with a team-high 14 points, local products Jordan Lake (Western Dubuque) and Keith Johnson (Hempstead) pitched in 12 apiece and the Pride improved to 4-4.
Dubuque 77, Simpson 68 — At Indianola, Iowa: Avery Butler scored 18 points and added 14 rebounds, Peter Ragen scored a game-high 27 points, and the Spartans (4-0) notched a road win.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 88, Central 72 — At Loras AWC: Bellevue Marquette alum Marissa Schroeder led the Duhawks with 15 points, four rebounds, a block and an assist as Loras improved to 6-0.
Clarke 75, Culver Stockton 62 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase finished with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double and Tina Ubl led the Pride with 25 points as NAIA No. 19 Clarke improved to 7-1.
Simpson 101, Dubuque 59 — At Indianola, Iowa: Tabria Thomas and Abigail Zurcher led the Spartans with 10 points apiece in the loss.