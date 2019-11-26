News in your town

Girls prep basketball: Platteville looks strong with decisive win at Hempstead

NFL: Rodgers struggles in loss to 49ers

More than the Score: Tschiggfrie team makes fastest street-car run

Sports in brief: No increase for 2020 Hawkeye football tickets

UNI to host San Diego in football playoff opener

49ers start 3-game gauntlet with 37-8 win over Packers

Mack, Robinson lead Bears to 19-14 win over Giants

College baseball: Ole Miss excited to land multi-sport standout in WD's Harris

Prep football: 5 Bobcats lead way on IPSWA all-state teams

Girls prep basketball, Mississippi Valley Conference preview: All-state guard jumps from WD to Senior

NFL: Seahawks remain unbeaten on road, win at Philadelphia

Prep hockey: Schope lifts Dubuque Devils

USHL: Fighting Saints sweep weekend against top teams in West

TH Volleyball Coach of Year: Scherrman steered WD to history

College football: Taylor runs for 222 in No. 14 Badgers’ 45-24 win over Purdue

Northern Iowa romps

Todd takes lead at RSM Classic, goes for 3rd straight win

Briefs: Steelers’ Rudolph fined $50,000 for brawl with Browns

D-II lifer Magee joins Coach K as members of 1,100-win club

AP source: NBA, teams, union discuss shortening season

Buckeyes win again

College basketball roundup:

Column: MLB ignores grassroots with plan to whack minors

NBA roundup:

Local & area roundup: Loras XC's Rosenbum, Miller receive All-American honors

USHL: Cheremeta's overtime goal lifts Saints in Des Moines

NFL: Bears look to salvage lost season, starting with Giants

NFL: Lots of familiarity between coaches when Packers visit 49ers

NFL: Past midpoint of big contract, Cousins hitting his stride

College football: Cyclones storm back

College football: Record-setting day for Hawkeyes

TH Sports Coming Events

2019 Telegraph Herald All-Area Volleyball Team

No. 19 Iowa shuts down Illinois 19-10 behind Stanley, Duncan

Iowa State rallies to top Kansas 41-31

Prep football: Well-prepared Bobcats cap dominant season

Sports in brief: Trubisky cleared to start vs. Giants

College basketball roundup: No. 1 Duke beats Georgetown in 2K Empire Classic title game

Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before