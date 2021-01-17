Aidan Noonan can count on one hand the number of matches he has remaining in his home gym.
Saturday’s Cascade Tournament gave Noonan, a two-time Iowa state champion and a University of Wyoming commit, four more matches on his home mat. The Cougars have just one more double dual at home before hosting the Class 1A sectional tournament on Feb. 6.
Noonan will likely only get two matches at the sectional tournament, leaving him with just four more chances to wrestle in front of the home fans.
“Every match at home is just a blessing I guess you could say,” Noonan said. “We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season, so it’s awesome. I’m just trying to savor the last couple moments we get, the last couple times I get to wrestle in my home gym.”
Noonan dominated his way to the 132-pound championship at Saturday’s tournament, pinning his first three opponents in a combined 6 minutes and 15 seconds. He secured a 6-0 decision over La Porte City Union’s Kolten Crawford in the final, improving his season record to 30-0 and running his winning streak to 117 matches.
“I try to keep (the streak) out of my mind and just go and wrestle my best every time,” he said. “I try to keep all of that stuff out of there. I don’t look at rankings or anything like that. I don’t look at records. I just think about the next guy I have to go wrestle because all I’m worried about is trying to wrestle my best. Just worry about one match at a time.”
Cascade had five other wrestlers make the medal stand, including 138-pounder Carson Staner, who was runner-up at 138 and improved to 23-7 in the process.
The Cougars’ Trever Freiburger was fifth at 120 while Hunter Vogel (145), Casey Koppes (152) and Chris Mickel (195) each placed sixth. Cascade scored 94 points and was sixth as a team at the 12-team tournament.
La Porte City Union had two individual champions and won the team title, edging Western Dubuque, 201-196.5.
The Bobcats, who had 16 medalists at the 14 weights, had a pair of champions of their own in Sawyer Nauman (195) and Mitchell Ashline (220).
Emerson Lux-Morales was runner-up at 285 for the Bobcats, who got third-place finishes from Maddox Bries (106), Nevin Pins (138), Dakota Lau (160), Greyson Gardner (170), Evan Surface (182) and Brody Steger (285).
Logan Massey (152) and Dakota Hoffman (182) were fourth; Kyle Schirmer (145) and Jacob Klosterman (195) placed fifth; and Fred Kammiller (126), Trent Busch (160) and Ethan Scott (182) finished in sixth place.
Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Hageman won a 6-2 decision over La Porte City’s Lincoln Mehlert to win the 145-pound crown and help the Trailblazers to a fifth-place finish with 108 points. Beckman’s Mason Recker was third at 152 and Conner Grover placed fourth at 160. The Blazers also got podium finishes from Nick Schmidt (fifth, 126) and Ryan Funke (sixth, 170).
Seth Connolly (126) and Cohen Pfohl (285) placed fourth for Dubuque Senior, which placed ninth with 76 points. Jack Smith was fifth at 170 for the Rams, and Alex Kirman (106) and Frankie Cretsinger (132) placed sixth.
John Valdez delivered the top finish for Dubuque Wahlert, finishing runner-up at 220. The Golden Eagles’ Jerren Gille (106) and Jimmy McDermott (152) were fifth as Wahlert placed 10th as a team with 48.5 points.