CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Minutes after their season came to an end, it was difficult for the Dubuque Senior volleyball players to reflect on how special this year was.
In due time, it should sink in what a group of 10 seniors and the rest of the Rams accomplished this fall.
Lucie Lambe delivered seven kills and nine digs, Olivia Baxter added four kills and four blocks, and fellow seniors Maggie McDonnell provided 17 assists and Alana McDermott had 16 digs, but the Rams couldn’t overcome Iowa Class 5A No. 4-ranked Cedar Falls, 25-10, 25-21, 25-18, in the Region 8 final on Tuesday night at Cedar Falls High School.
“There were some great accomplishments this year, and we wanted to come out here and give it our all,” McDermott said. “We just came up a little short. In the second and third sets, we did a lot better, but the seniors are sad. So are the underclassmen. But we tried to play our hardest and gave it our all to go out strong.”
The Tigers (30-8) clinched their seventh straight trip to the Iowa state tournament next week by defeating Senior for the 11th consecutive time. The Rams haven’t beaten Cedar Falls since Sept. 30, 2008.
“I think they were expecting to play a lot less hard than they had to,” Lambe said. “I definitely think we were really nervous. But we played much better in the second and the third games. We were excited to be here and pushed really hard. They’re just huge and we couldn’t do anything about it.”
While their drive to reach the state tournament came up just short, it’s an accomplishment in itself that the Rams came so close. Senior finished 21-17 this season, which is the program’s highest win total over the past 13 years by a wide margin — they closed with 15 wins in 2012.
“They accomplished a lot of milestones this season,” Rams coach Haley Zenner said. “First regional win, beating Hempstead, and a 20-win season, all in over a decade. Although it didn’t end how they wanted it to end, it’s still a great season with a lot of great accomplishments.”
The program secured its first postseason victory in a decade, and the Rams did so by beating city rival Hempstead for the first time since 2010. Other seniors on the Rams roster included Katelyn Kitchen, Kayla Grall, Laci Doyle, Jayden Steuer, Ana Herrig and Lily Kemp.
“There’s so many firsts with this group of seniors,” Lambe said. “First time in a regional final in over a decade. Beat Hempstead for the first time in 11 years. There’s so many things we can look back on, and not many other Senior volleyball players can say they made it to a regional final.”
Lambe’s kill cut Senior’s deficit to 3-2 early in the first set, but the Tigers were simply too much. The Rams never seemed to get in a rhythm in any capacity as Cedar Falls ran away with a 25-10 win.
The Rams were at their best in the second set and had the Tigers sweating. Kitchen hit a kill, Baxter scored on a block and McDonnell delivered an ace as Senior built a 5-0 lead. Brooke Sullivan’s kill extended the lead to 9-5 and the Tigers called for a timeout.
Cedar Falls rallied, and the teams traded the lead. Baxter’s huge swing gave the Rams a 17-16 advantage, but four straight points for the Tigers shifted momentum. Lambe added a pretty drop shot and an ace to pull within 20-19, but Cedar Falls closed on a 5-2 scoring spurt to pull out a 25-21 victory and take a 2-0 match lead.
Maya Watters delivered a hammering kill that tied the third set at 7-7, but the Tigers’ prowess at the net ultimately proved to be too much in finishing off the sweep.
“I think if you take away that first set, it was really competitive,” Zenner said. “That was more of Senior volleyball there. We played just a little too much defense all night and set up too many free balls. Once we started attacking the line we got a few more kills, but we just couldn’t string enough together.”