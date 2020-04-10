Six Loras College wrestlers wrapped up a memorable season by being named first-team all-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Because the NCAA Division III tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NWCA selected its honor teams based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the regional tournaments and up to the national championships.
Loras’ Clint Lembeck, Brandon Murray, Eddie Smith, Jacob Krakow, Shane Liegel and Guy Patron Jr. all made the first team, along with Western Dubuque grad and Millikin standout Bradan Birt.
Lembeck, a Cedar Rapids Xavier grad, went 14-2 at 141 pounds as a senior while earning all-American honors for the third time. Murray, a senior from Toms River, N.J., earned his second all-American award after going 24-2 at 157. Smith, a senior from Prairie du Sac, Wis., went 15-6 at 165 for his second all-American honor.
Krakow, a junior from Marengo Valley, Iowa, earned his second all-American honor after finishing 21-4 at 174. Liegel, a freshman from Spring Green, Wis., went 26-5 at 184. And Patron, a senior from Harvey, La., went 21-0 at 197 to become Loras’ first four-time all-American.
Birt, a junior, claimed his third all-American award after posting a 36-1 record at 165. Each weight class included eight first-team all-Americans.
Loras’ Wyatt Wriedt earned second-team all-American honors at 285 pounds and teammate Daniel Ruiz earned third-team mention at 149. University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse 125 pounder Sawyer Sarbacker, a former Mineral Point, Wis., prep, also landed on the third team.
Clarke spikers honored — Four members of the Clarke University men’s volleyball team earned spots on the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams. Nick Ramos earned second-team all-conference honors after leading the team with 233 kills to rank 18th nationally and hitting .272. Damien Higashi, Mike Jenkins and Stephen Lewandowski collected honorable mention all-conference accolades.
Wahlert guards to play college ball — Dubuque Wahlert senior guard Cael Schmitt will continue his basketball career at Coe College in the fall. He averaged 16.3 points per game this season despite nagging injuries.
His teammate, senior guard Jacob Schockemoehl, will play at Ellsworth Community College next season. He averaged 19.8 points per game to finish second in the Mississippi Valley Conference scoring race.
Faber to Loras — Dubuque Hempstead senior Ben Faber, a state qualifier at 152 pounds, will continue his wrestling career at Loras in the fall. A late starter, he began wrestling as a high school freshman.
Hostager to Wartburg — Shaelyn Hostager, a senior at Dubuque Hempstead, will continue her running career at Wartburg College in the fall. She earned academic all-state accolades during the cross country season last season.