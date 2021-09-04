The feeling inside Chalmers Field on Saturday went from a no-doubt victory to desperation in the span of three quarters.
The University of Dubuque could do no wrong in the first quarter, charging to a 28-point lead after 15 minutes, but almost had it slip right through its fingers when visiting Marietta College (Ohio) clawed back in the game with a 22-point third quarter.
But when it was all said and done, the Spartans held on for a thrilling 30-25 season-opening win.
“I’ve been coaching a long time and I have never seen a game that had such ebbs and flows in momentum,” 13th-year UD head coach Stan Zweifel said. “First quarter, they had about as many bad things happen to them as possible and then in the third it just flipped and we did the same thing.”
It was all Spartans out of the gate and it looked like this one was over early.
UD scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the game and the defense was every bit as good.
A botched punt attempt by Marietta gave the Spartans the ball on the opposing 6-yard line for their first offensive possession of the game. The very next play, UD running back Tiger Geeslin took it home for an early 7-0 lead.
After another Pioneers punt, UD quarterback Jacob Keller connected with Elliot Pipkin multiple times on the drive, with their final hookup resulting in a 4-yard scoring completion and a 14-0 advantage.
Seeing things slip away early, Marietta attempted a fake punt on a long fourth down, which backfired in a big way. The pass fell incomplete and Kallion Buckner carried the very next play 26 yards to the end zone for a 21-0 advantage.
Marietta missed a field goal attempt, and on the first play of UD’s ensuing possession, Keller connected with Damon Street for an 80-yard TD reception and a whopping 28-0 lead before the first quarter ended.
“That was huge, it was my first college touchdown,” Street said. “I almost got emotional, but I had to keep my composure. I’m one of the leaders now so I have to make sure I lead the younger guys and be a good influence.”
Game over, right? Not so fast.
Marietta added a late first-half field goal to make the score 28-3 heading into the locker room. It seemed rather harmless at the time, but obviously ignited the Pioneer offense.
Starting the second half, Brandon Coppola had replaced UD starting quarterback Keller. A shoulder injury in the second quarter prevented Keller from continuing and the offense never really regained its rhythm.
A sack and fumble gave Marietta the ball inside the red zone early in the third and a quick score closed the deficit to 28-10.
After a Spartans punt, the Pioneers found the end zone again on an 18-yard pass from Connor Vierstra to Hayden Tanner to close the gap further.
A Geeslin fumble on the next Spartans drive gave the Pioneers the ball in good field position and Vierstra connected with Gage Giovengo for 16 yards in the end zone. After the two-point conversion, UD’s once 28-point lead was trimmed to 28-25.
“Here’s what I think is so interesting about football,” Zweifel said. “There are so many highs and lows and the team that can play the most consistently over those highs and lows usually comes out on top. Our offense did not respond positively, but our defense did.”
Respond, they did.
As badly as it went for the Spartans on both sides of the ball in the third quarter, the defense rejuvenated themselves for the final 15 minutes.
Junior defensive back Tyler Geiman came up with his second end zone interception of the game as Marietta was driving and seemed poised to take the lead early in the fourth.
The defensive line then stood strong and stuffed the Pioneers at the goal line on the next possession. Marietta had three plays to take the lead from the 1-yard line but the Spartans held strong.
Finally, after Marietta had one last gasp with 1:36 to play, the Spartan defensive line again got a big push, sacked Vierstra and forced a fumble which resulted in a safety.
“I feel like our defense is the best in the nation,” Street said. “Our defense put us in position to win. Our offense stumbled a little bit, but we came through and executed, but our defense, they really came through for us.”