Wahlert Catholic's Emma Donovan looks to shoots as Western Dubuque's Hailey Wulfekuhl (right) and Karrington Asp defend during their basketball matchup at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Wahlert Catholic's Claire Lueken shoots as Western Dubuque's Lucy Ehlers (left) and Kaitlyn Thole defend during their basketball matchup at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
EPWORTH, Iowa — It’s been a weapon all year, and Friday night was no different.
After breaking the school-record for 3-pointers in a game earlier this season, the Dubuque Wahlert girls basketball team once again used the long ball to its advantage in a 56-45 victory over Western Dubuque at Western Dubuque High School.
Though they didn’t threaten their record-breaking number of 13 3-point makes, the Golden Eagles used the distance shot effectively and efficiently to maintain a lead and withstand several Bobcat second-half comeback attempts.
Claire Lueken, who led Wahlert with 16 points, accounted for four of Wahlert’s seven 3-pointers. Ruth Tauber drained the other three, including back-to-back swishes that extended the lead to 11 late in the game.
“We practice those shots a lot in practice,” Lueken said. “It’s just really important to what we do. We like to get those outside shots, but we like the inside ones, too. We like to mix it up a little bit.”
Tauber added 15 points for Class 3A No. 9-ranked Wahlert (14-6, 7-6 Mississippi Valley Conference), and Emma Donovan added 12.
Karrington Asp had 16 points and Kaitlyn Thole 14 for Western Dubuque (3-16, 2-10 MVC).
It was another pesky effort from the hard-luck Bobcats, whose four losses in the city have now come by a combined 24 points.
“They are very physical,” said Lueken about WD. “They’re always hustling and that’s what got us tonight and allowed them to stay in the game.”
With the victory, The Golden Eagles improved to 5-1 in city matchups, and claimed a share of the key city crown with Dubuque Senior, which defeated Hempstead, 63-31, on Friday.
“We were sad that we lost to Senior (last Thursday), but it’s also exciting that we got co-city champs,” Lueken said. “
Tied at 6-6, Emma Donovan and Claire Lueken hit back-to-back 3s to lead an 8-0 Wahlert spurt and a 14-6 advantage. It was a lead the Golden Eagles held for the duration of the first half, though, despite a turnover-plagued opening 16 minutes, Western Dubuque hung tough.
Lueken connected on her second triple at 3:57 of the second quarter to stretch Wahlert’s lead to 28-18, but WD closed on a 6-2 run. Thole’s basket in the final minute cut the deficit to just six, 30-24, at the break.
Lueken’s third and fourth trey put the Eagles ahead, 36-26, at 6:27 of the third, but Asp’s layup at 1:47 cut the deficit to 38-33.
“We just needed to keep calm,” Lueken said. “If we didn’t hit our shots, we just kept pushing it and hustled back on defense. We knew we had to stay calm on offense and keep pushing it back on D.”
But Tauber saved her hot shooting for just the right time. Her 3 at 1:40 of the third made it 41-33, and the freshman followed with consecutive treys in the fourth to stake Wahlert to an 11-point lead.
With the postseason looming, Lueken knows every win is crucial.
“We’re hoping to get a good seed as we try to get to state. These big wins just hype us up more to get there.”
