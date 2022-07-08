The Dubuque Fighting Saints set another franchise standard at the National Hockey League Draft on Friday afternoon.
Seven players with Dubuque ties heard their names called during the draft at the Bell Centre in Montreal. That included six on Friday, to break the franchise record of five set in 2012 and matched in 2016 and 2019.
On Thursday night, the Buffalo Sabres selected former Saints center Matthew Savoie at No. 9 overall, making him the highest-selected player in Dubuque history. He supplanted Zemgus Girgensons, who went 14th to Buffalo in 2012.
Dubuque’s haul began at No. 56, when the Minnesota Wild selected affiliates list player Rieger Lorenz in the second round. Early in the fourth, the Los Angeles Kings took Kenny Connors at No. 103 overall, and the Ottawa Senators drafted Stephen Halliday with the very next pick.
Two players expected to play in Dubuque this season went in the sixth round – Theo Wallberg to Ottawa at No. 168 and Nils Juntorp 20 picks later to the Chicago Blackhawks – before the Tampa Bay Lightning drafted Connor Kurth later in the round at 192 overall.
“You have a lot of nerves going through it, and, when it happens, it’s just a surge of excitement and joy,” said Connors, who spent draft day at home with family. “Then you spend the rest of the day rooting for your guys. It was cool to have Stephen go right after me, then I was looking for Kurth to go. I was glad to see both of them get drafted.”
Connors, a 6-1, 190-pound center from Glen Mills, Pa., contributed 28 goals and 74 points in 111 games for Dubuque the past two seasons. The University of Massachusetts recruit had a breakout season with 25 goals and 56 points in 61 games after being passed over in the NHL Draft last year.
“I had some conversations that were positive toward the idea of being drafted, but I tried to keep my excitement level,” Connors said. “I tried to be level-headed and not too high or not too low, because it’s just a one-day thing. I still have to go back to work tomorrow and get ready for this season.”
Connors skated on a line with Halliday and Kurth at the BioSteel All-American Game this winter in Plymouth, Mich.
Halliday, a 6-4, 209-pound center from Glenwood, Md., who will play at Ohio State University in the fall, starred for three seasons in Dubuque following a rookie campaign with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces. He became the USHL's all-time scoring leader in the Tier I era with 215 points in 215 games and leads the Dubuque organization in Tier I goals (58), assists (123) and points (181) and won the USHL’s prestigious Curt Hammer Award for excellence on and off the ice this season.
Wallberg, a 6-foot-4, 187-pound defenseman taken by Dubuque in the second round of the USHL Draft this spring, scored two goals among his 23 points in 46 games for Skelleftea AIK J20 in his native Sweden this season. The big, mobile defenseman recently committed to Ohio State University.
Juntorp, a 6-1, 185-pound left wing from Ulricehamn, Sweden, scored 17 goals and 41 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes in 44 games for HV71's J20 squad this season. Dubuque took him in the seventh round of the USHL Draft.
Kurth, who will play at the University of Minnesota in the fall, enjoyed a stellar two-year run in Dubuque, jump-started by a hat trick in his very first USHL game. The 5-11, 207-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., scored 50 goals and 122 points in 114 regular-season games for Dubuque.
“It’s been a long day and I was a little nervous, but it was a really cool moment with my parents when we saw my name get called,” said Kurth, who watched the draft from home. “Tampa’s a great organization with a lot of great people, so I’m really excited about that.
“I honestly didn’t know where I was going to fall, but I had some really good conversations with Tampa, and I was hoping it would be them. I’m really excited it was them.”
Kurth and Connors have been invited to participate in the National Junior Evaluation Camp, set for July 24 through Aug. 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The camp will help determine Team USA's rosters for two World Junior Championships - the rescheduled 2022 event in Edmonton, Alberta, in August and the 2023 tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick.
Lorenz, a Calgary native who has already started classes at defending NCAA champion University of Denver, will bypass Dubuque after two seasons on the affiliates list. He tallied 85 points in 60 games for the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League and had been ranked as high as No. 17 among North American skaters.
