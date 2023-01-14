FARLEY, Iowa — Alison Hedrick knows she can count on her teammates in the Dubuque Senior girls bowling lineup.
And vice versa.
The Rams have used the same core group to reach the Iowa Class 3A state tournament the past two seasons and finish fourth a year ago.
“We all think it’s really stable to have a group that’s just set,” Hedrick said Friday night after leading the Rams to a 2,593-2,524 victory over upset-minded Western Dubuque at Cobra Lanes. “It makes it so much easier to have each others’ back and to support each other. Our goal has always been to go to state, and we want to win state. Having that positive mindset of going to state is helping us achieve it.
“The most-important thing with our team is teamwork and cheering on each other. That’s what helps me the most, knowing that I have the other girls’ support. If we didn’t have each other, I don’t think we’d be doing as well as we have been.”
The Rams, who ranked sixth in Class 3A with a 2,685.5 entering Friday’s action, clung to a six-pin lead through the individual portion of the meet and lost two of those pins in the first game of the Baker series. But, Senior parlayed its experience the rest of the way to grow the lead to 49, 56 and 110 pins before the Bobcats whittled it down to 69.
Hedrick led the way in individuals with a 184-214—398 series, followed by Maddy Arrington (167-185—352), Morgan Bettcher (170-159—329), Mackenzie Lang (138-178—316) and Jaquelyn Hochrein (126-168—294), while Clara Pregler’s 292 did not factor in the scoring.
Baylee Neyen led the Bobcats with a 167-201—368, followed by Kirsten Butcher (180-191—371), Megan Vaske (163-155—318), Claire McGrane (166-149—315) and Olivia Thul (177-134—311). Addie Kress’ 282 did not count in the team score. Western Dubuque entered Friday with a 2,367.0 average — the fourth-highest in Class 2A.
The Western Dubuque boys built a 310-pin lead after individuals, thanks to a 204-278—484 series from Ethan Potter, a 244-221—465 series from Jude Ludwig and a 212-224—436 from Nolan Vaske. Nick Sweeney contributed a 183-215—398 and Carsten Bahl shot a 191-182—373, while Aidan Besler’s 367 did not count in the team score.
The Bobcats built on their lead with Baker games of 214, 248, 205, 204 and 203.
“We just wanted to come out and bowl our best,” Potter said. “A big part of it is bowling together as a team, encouraging your teammates and not getting mad if you don’t bowl well.”
Michael Wlochal led the Rams with a 213-182—395, followed by Cael Patters (216-175—391), Zach Wlochal (161-215—376), Drake Reed (176-166—342) and Joey Simpson (168-174—342). Hayden Hirsch’s 315 did not factor in the scoring.
The Rams shot Baker series of 178, 217, 149, 137 and 158.
