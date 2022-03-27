The Dubuque Dolphins Swim Team finished third overall and first in Division 2 at the YMCA State Swim Meet in Marshalltown on March 6-7.
The Dolphins, coached by Kathy Stierman and Nate Hall, qualified 63 swimmers for the two-day meet with 23 other YMCA swim teams.
Clara Fry won 8U state titles in the 50 Backstroke (41.09) and 25 Backstroke (19.89). The 9-10 girls 200 freestyle relay of Tessa Vilar, Evelyn Ward, Ivy Hoden and Lily McFadden swam a 2:06.15 to win a state championship.
Taylor Borgerding captured first in the girls 13-14 50 freestyle with a 26.18.
In the open boys age group, Aiden Yaklich earned an individual title in the 50 fly (23.95), which set a new Iowa state record and new team record previously held by Gavin Hall (24.66 in 2019).
The 11-12 boys 200 free relay of Jonah Fry, Alex Ihrig, Jacob Godel, and Rowan Fry won gold in 1:49.27. In the 13-14 boys, Kyle Powers brought home a state title and new team record in the 200 freestyle (1:53.12), which was previously held by Peter Koenig (1:55.00 in 1991).
Brandon Decker, 15, won the 13-21 age group 50 breastroke (28.84) and set a new team record, previously held by Josh Rusch (29.62 in 2021).
The Open Boys 200 Free Relay of Aiden Yaklich, Kyle Powers, Jarrett Herber, Brandon Decker, swam 1:28.46 for an Iowa state record, a new team record, plus National Qualifying time.
Other team records from the state meet included:
Molly Snyder broke 11-12 Girls 50 back (30.91) from the lead off leg on the medley relay, which was previously held by Karla Brotherton (31.20) from 1976. Molly Snyder also broke the 11-12 100 backstroke record (1:08.19), which was Autumn Roepsch (1:10.26) in 2007.
Other medal winners from the state meet were:
8 and Under Girls: Clara Fry earned bronze in the 25 butterfly.
8 and Under Boys: Emmett Jedlicka earned silver in the 25 free.
9-10 Girls 200 Medley Relay earned silver with Lily McFadden, Lauren Cloos, Ivy Hoden, Tessa Vilar. Tessa Vilar was third in the 50 free. Evelyn Ward captured third place in the 100 backstroke.
9-10 Boys 200 Medley Relay earned bronze: Oliver Stanton, Myles Page, Will McNamara, and Mason Jedlicka. Myles Page finished third in the 100 IM and 50 butterfly. The 9-10 Free Relay brought home third: Mason Jedlicka, Myles Page, Will McNamara, and Oliver Stanton.
11-12 Girls Elyse Cloos earned silver in the 200 freestyle. Rebecca Roling was third in the 100 freestyle.
The 11-12 Boys Medley Relay earned third with Jacob Godel, Rowan Fry, Jonah Fry, and Alex Ihrig. Jonah Fry finished second in the 200 free and third in the 50 fly. Rowan Fry finished third in the 50 free.
13-14 Girls 200 Free Relay earned silver with Taylor Borgerding, Lila Reed, Gwenny Hall, and Amia Yaklich. Taylor Borgerding was third in the 100 freestyle.
13-14 Boys, Kyle Powers earned silver in the 50 free and 100 free.
13-14 Boys 200 Free Relay captured third with Walter Freund, Sam Godel, Issac Stille, and Duncan Freund.
15-21 The Girls 200 Medley Relay finished second with Taylor Weig, Kelly Snyder, Evie Hall, and Jessie Then. Evie Hall was third in the 100 butterfly.
The 12-21 Girls 400 Freestyle Relay earned silver with Rebecca Roling, Evie Hall, Jessie Then, and Taylor Weig.
The 12-21 Boys 400 Freestyle Relay earned silver with Aiden Yaklich, Kyle Powers, Jarrett Herber, and Brandon Decker.
Aiden Yaklich brought home silver in the 50 free. Brandon Decker earned bronze in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, plus set a new Dubuque Dolphins team record (1:03.62) previously held by Brian Day (1:05.09) in 2019.
A female and male Dubuque Dolphins were honored at the state meet. The Iowa YMCA Competitive Swimming All-Star team members were Taylor Weig and Donny Weig. Both have shown dedication, excellent sportsmanship, and improvement in the sport of swimming, the best qualities of a Y swimmer.