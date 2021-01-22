IOWA CITY — Bookend pins and a win.
Dawson Fish closed the dual the same way Chad Bellis opened it and Class 3A ninth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead edged No. 6 Iowa City West, 42-38, in a Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday night at West.
Each team was missing at least one ranked wrestler but still produced an exciting dual.
“All in all, I think we put together a pretty good dual tonight,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “We’ll move on from there and get back to it this weekend.”
Strategy came into play with two matches remaining and the Mustangs ahead, 36-32, thanks to a pin from heavyweight Cayden Lovett. Hempstead traded six-point results, forfeiting 106 pounds and then receiving a quick 52-second pin from Fish to seal the victory.
“I have a lot of confidence in Dawson,” Haas said. “I feel confident he probably would have beat their 106-pounder, too. We knew the kid they were going to throw out there was their backup at 113 and all we needed was a win at that point. We’ll take the win … It all worked out.”
Haas noted that Lovett’s fall was a crucial outcome. Lovett had beat Ben Alden by a close decision last season and this time Lovett broke it wide open to set up the late dramatics. Lovett built a 7-1 lead with two takedowns and three nearfall, recording the fall in 4:33.
“It was huge for our heavyweight to get that pin,” Haas said. “Our heavyweight is getting pretty good now and wrestling with a lot of confidence. I’m happy to see that.”
Hempstead (7-3) managed pins in all five of its wins, in addition to two forfeits from West (2-1).
Bellis needed just 1:24 to pin Thomas Pierce at 120. Josiah Schaetzle (145) and Jack Smith at 160 also had pins. Schaetzle made his varsity debut and Haas has big expectations for him.
“He went out and took care of business for us,” Haas said. “He’s going to be a threat come district time. He’s a great kid and has been working pretty hard for his opportunity. He finally got his opportunity and took advantage of it.”