The Dubuque Fighting Saints suffered their first defeat of the preseason on Friday night, when goaltender Bruno Bruveris willed Cedar Rapids to a 2-1 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Bruveris, a Riga, Latvia, native made 33 saves to win a goaltending battle with Dubuque’s Philip Svedeback, a Boston Bruins prospect from Stockholm, Sweden. Svedeback finished with 17 saves while moving to 1-1 in exhibition games with Dubuque.
The two teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique. It will be the Saints’ final preseason game before heading to suburban Pittsburgh for the USHL Fall Classic.
Andy Moore gave Cedar Rapids the lead at 3:37 of the third period by tipping a Brendam Fitzgerald shot past Svedeback for a power play goal. Jack Percival picked up a secondary assist after the RoughRiders moved the puck fluently with Primo Self in the penalty box for holding.
Nate Hanley doubled the lead 3:31 later with a goal set up by Damon Furuseth.
Self ended Bruveris’ shutout bid with an unassisted goal with 4:04 remaining in regulation. His third goal of the preseason matched Connor Kurth for the team lead. Self drove the left wing, cut to the net and tucked the puck under the goaltender.
Dubuque dominated the first period, outshooting the RoughRiders, 16-3, But Cedar Rapids closed the gap in shots in a middle stanza that included four penalties and 5-on-3 power plays for each side.
Both teams failed to convert breakaways in the middle period, too. Saints goaltender Philip Svedeback denied Jake Percival three minutes into the period, and Dubuque’s Stephen Halliday missed the net with his attempt nearly five minutes later.
The Saints were whistled for nine infractions totaling 18 penalty minutes, while Cedar Rapids took seven penalties for 14 minutes. The RoughRiders went 1-for-8 on the man advantage, and Dubuque went 0-for-6.