Eleven local NCAA Division III football players earned spots on the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s Hampshire Honor Society.
The team is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An impressive 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 14th year of the award.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019; achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study; met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements; and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season. Graduated players who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.
Locally, Loras College led the way with six honorees. They included: defensive lineman Spencer Lawson, of Solon, Iowa; running back Jerry McDaniel, of Milwaukee; linebacker Chris Miller, of Waukon, Iowa; receiver Connor O’Neill, of Manhattan, Ill.; receiver Trey Simmons, of Fulton, Ill; and receiver Jalen Strunk, of Ottumwa, Iowa.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville was represented by long snapper Andrew Rakers, of Elm Grove, Wis.; and offensive lineman Hank Westemeyer, of Johnston, Iowa. Rakers is currently getting looks at the professional level.
University of Dubuque defensive back Blaze Barista, of Wheaton, Ill.; also earned a spot on the Hampshire Society team. Offensive lineman John Patrick, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate, and tight end Lee Bonifas, a Dubuque Senior grad, represented Wartburg College on the honor team.
Clarke seeks Hall of Fame nominees — Clarke University is currently accepting nominations its Athletics Hall of Fame, which recognizes student-athletes, coaches and contributors who have demonstrated extraordinary performances and achievements in athletics.
The nomination deadline is May 15. Nominations are open year round, however, nominations received after that date will be included for consideration the following year. Hall of Fame inductions will occur annually during Homecoming weekend.
For more information, visit http://www.clarkepride.com/.
Chalmers upgrading turf — The University of Dubuque plans to replace the artificial surface of its football stadium, Chalmers Field, in the coming months. The field is expected to be upgraded before the football season this fall.
Cornell honors Beckman grad — Tara Hansel, a freshman from Dyersville Beckman, earned the Most Improved Player award at the Cornell College women’s basketball awards night. Hansel was asked to play multiple positions throughout the season and provided the Rams with valuable minutes off the bench.
Hannah picks Loras — Truck Hannah, a football player and wrestler at Prairie du Chien, Wis., High School, announced via Twitter that he plans to compete in both sports at Loras.
WIAC honors wrestlers — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named UW-Stevens Point’s Matt Berlin as its wrestler of the year, while UW-La Crosse’s Isaac Lahr earned the newcomer of the year award. The league coaches voted on the awards.