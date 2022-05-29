After winning its first conference championship in 61 years, the Dubuque men’s track and field team completed a strong showing at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships on Saturday in Geneva, Ohio, finishing in a tie for 14th place in the team standings with 18 points.
JoJo Frost’s runner-up finish (51.84) in the 400 hurdles was the Spartans’ top performance of the day.
UD’s 4x100 relay team of Jaylen Bell, Jeremiah Steed, Kobe Howell and Nolan Lentz earned All-American status with a fourth-place finish in 40.83. Lentz also placed seventh in the 200 in 21.28.
Steed, Nehemiah Griffin, Lentz and Frost made the podium in the 4x400 by placing sixth in 3:12.86.
Dubuque’s Cade Collier was 17th in the hammer throw (53.83m).
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville finished the championships with 18 team points and joined Dubuque in 14th place. The Loras men finished with nine total team points and tied for 26th.
UW-P’s Justin Eichler (58.54m) took fifth in the hammer throw, while Cade Van Hout (10.62) finished sixth in the 100.
Loras was paced on Saturday by a pair of fifth-place finishes, including Mike Jasa (1:50.85) in the 800 and the foursome of Josh Smith, Ted Kruse, Carter Oberfoell and Jasa (3:12.46) in the 4x400. Oberfoell earned All-American status by taking eighth (1:51.92), while Ryan Harvey just missed the podium (3:49.11) by finishing ninth in the 1,500.
Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a Holy Cross, Iowa, native, took fifth place in the 5,000 (14:33.07).
On the women’s side, Dubuque’s Alison Beeman was twice named an All-American on Saturday with a seventh-place finish (24.22) in the 200. She was eighth in the 4x100 (47.39) with Annika Braaten, Ya-Mia Ailes-Primes and Emma Seipel.
The Spartans finished in a tie for 37th place with eight total team points and also got a fourth-place finish from Kaitlyn Wilder in the hammer throw (54.59).
Benton, Wis., native, Emma Lawrence, had a hand in four top-five finishes on the day for women’s runner-up UW-La Crosse. She placed fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:00.29), sixth (13.92) in the 100 hurdles, fourth as part of the 4x100 relay (46.85), and fifth as part of the 4x400 (3:44.58).
Lawrence’s teammate, Platteville, Wis., native, Skye Digman, placed fifth for the Eagles in the shot put (54.05m).
Former River Ridge (Ill.) prep Breya Christopher placed 12th in the triple jump for Wartbug (11.56m).
Wisconsin-Platteville finished with 12 team points in a tie for 26th place, but had no athletes competing in Saturday’s final events.
