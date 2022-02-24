As bad as Jackson Hallum wanted to beat the Dubuque Fighting Saints this season, he also appreciated the way they played the game.
Now, he’ll be joining them.
The Saints on Thursday acquired the speedy forward from the Green Bay Gamblers in exchange for forward Peter Kramer and future considerations that won’t be determined until this summer. The United States Hockey League trade deadline is Monday.
“I’m definitely a little sad to be leaving Green Bay, because I’ve had such a great experience here, the coaching staff has been awesome to me and my billet situation is really good,” Hallum said Thursday morning. “But, at the same time, I’m really excited because Dubuque is having a great year. I’m excited to be a part of a team that can make a really deep run in the playoffs this season.”
The 6-foot, 174-pound left-shot forward from Eagan, Minn., leads the Gamblers and ranks seventh on the USHL scoring chart with 21 goals and 49 points in 41 games this season while scoring at an 18.4% clip. He had three goals and an assist in five games against Dubuque. The Gamblers (18-20-2-1) currently sit in the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with roughly one-third of the season remaining.
Hallum, who will play at NCAA Division I powerhouse Michigan in the fall, tallied six goals and 12 points in 15 games as a rookie with the Gamblers last season. The Vegas Golden Knights then selected him in the third round, 91st overall, in the NHL Draft last summer.
Hallum starred for St. Thomas Academy in Minnesota and tallied 104 points in 96 games at the high school level before advancing to the USHL.
Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson likened Hallum’s acquisition to a move he made last season in landing Andrei Buyalsky.
“Jackson has such high-end speed, and we saw last year what it can do for a team when you add that element of speed,” Larsson said. “It’s hard to defend. You have to play back on your heels a little bit when you’re playing against a Jackson Hallum, because he is so fast.
“He’s a proven producer in the USHL. His speed is top-, top-, top-end, and he’s a really competitive kid from everything we’ve learned about him. We think we have a really good team here, and this gives us a chance to go deep in the playoffs.”
Dubuque (24-12-2-3) sits in third place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference, just three points behind leader Chicago (24-10-7-1) and one behind Muskegon (24-12-3-3) with one game in hand on both teams. The Saints briefly moved into first place last week, but they will take a two-game losing streak into a three-game weekend beginning Friday in Waterloo and concluding Saturday and Sunday at home against Youngstown.
Hallum planned to arrive in Dubuque on Thursday night and be in the lineup against Waterloo.
He can’t wait to join a team that frustrated him earlier this season. Dubuque has gone 4-0-0-1 against the Gamblers and limited Hallum to three goals and one assist.
“They’re so good at moving the puck, and it’s hard to get the puck away from them because they’re so skilled and they use their defensemen so well,” Hallum said of the Saints. “They play with speed, which is a big part of my game, so I think I’ll fit in really well there. I’m really excited to play in their systems.”
Kramer, a Providence College commit, tallied three goals and six points in 31 games for Dubuque. He had a goal and an assist against the Gamblers in a 5-2 victory on Oct. 15 in Dubuque.