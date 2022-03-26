It took a season away from competitive swimming for George Holesinger to rediscover his passion for the sport.
Then, he went into overdrive and became a high school all-American at Dubuque Hempstead.
A month after making four trips to the podium at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet in Iowa City, Holesinger committed to swim for Mid-American Conference power Missouri State University next fall.
As a freshman, Holesinger decided to play basketball instead of swimming. But he missed the sport too much and followed his older brother, current University of Northern Iowa distance runner David Holesinger, back to the pool the following year and took down David’s school records as a junior.
“Sometimes, when you pound yourself with those 8 a.m. practices and those double (sessions) in the summer, it takes some of the fun out of it,” Holesinger said. “But what really helped me is being around great teammates like I’ve had the last few years. That’s what I was looking for in a college program, too, and it’s what I found in Missouri State.
“I enjoyed playing basketball, but I felt like swimming would be much better for me. Looking back, I wished I would have swam my freshman year. I fell back in love with it my sophomore year, and I’ve had a great time in the sport ever since.”
Holesinger ended his high school swimming career by re-breaking two school records at state. He finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle before helping the Mustangs to an eighth-place performance in the 200 freestyle relay and a seventh-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay as Hempstead scored 89 team points to finish 11th as a team.
Holesinger earned automatic all-American honors with a 44.87 in the 100 freestyle, the seventh-fastest time in state history, and all-American consideration with a 1:39.32 in the 200. He became the fastest swimmer in city history in both events, passing former Senior standout Jordan Huff, who went on to swim at the University of Iowa and qualified for the Olympic Trials.
Holesinger also led off the 200 free relay with Aiden Yaklich, Brandon Decker and Mitchell Konichek, who went 1:26.62 at state, and anchored the 400 free relay with Michael Rhett Gilbertson, Yaklich and Decker, who swam 3:11.53.
“Missouri State has a really good program, but, looking at his times, George will be able to go in there and contribute really quick,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “That’s something you’re always looking for. You want to be able to make a difference, rather than fighting to be on the team. He’ll definitely contribute to their success.
“Sure, Missouri State is getting a really good swimmer. But they’re actually getting an even better teammate.”
Loeffelholz appreciated the way Holesinger and a couple of other upperclassmen offered rides to and from practice for younger teammates without transportation the past two seasons. And he marveled at the way Holesinger used the intermission at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet this season to help a freshman teammate improve his flip turns.
“I don’t know too many swimmers of his caliber who would do something like that, but it really speaks to his character,” Loeffelholz said. “He noticed something where he could make a difference, and he went out of his way to help. It’s one thing for a coach to point something out, but it’s another thing for one of the fastest swimmers to get in the water with you and demonstrate a more efficient flip turn.
“It makes a difference not just with that swimmer but with the entire program.”
The leadership aspect comes natural to Holesinger. And, he didn’t feel like offering rides or lessons to younger teammates were a big deal.
“For some of our guys, swim practice was the peak part of their day, so of course you want to help them get to the pool and enjoy the sport. It’s a win for everybody,” Holesinger said. “I know some swimmers really get zoned in at meets, but that’s probably when I have the most fun in swimming. I like to keep it loose and goof around a little bit. I don’t mind jumping in the pool and showing a guy how to do a better flip turn if it means his next race is going to be that much faster because of it.”
Holesinger visited Missouri State on Monday and verbally committed on Thursday. He credited former Senior and University of Iowa swimmer Ben Colin, now an assistant women’s coach at the University of Northern Iowa, for helping him find the right fit in a program.
“It just seemed like a great group of guys, and the academic part was there, so it was pretty much everything I was looking for in a school,” Holesinger said. “I’m really happy to have found a program where I know I can fit in.”