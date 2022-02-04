Iowa’s wrestling postseason kicks off Saturday with sectional tournaments for the two smallest classes, where the top two individuals at each weight class advance to next week’s district tournament. The top two teams from each sectional qualify for the regional dual meets.
Here is a capsule look at sectional meets with area teams competing, with rankings courtesy of IA Wrestle:
CLASS 2A
MANCHESTER SECTIONAL
Teams — Anamosa, Center Point-Urbana, Monticello, Tipton, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware
District site — Maquoketa
Ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 4 Braden Maury (West Delaware); 120: No. 4 Carson Less (West Delaware); 132: No. 12 Blake Engel (West Delaware); 138: No. 2 Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware); 145: No. 1 Cooper Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg); 152: No. 1 Gabe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg), No. 5 Logan Peyton (West Delaware), No. 9 Austin Scranton (Anamosa); 160: No. 1 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware); 170: No. 6 Kyle Cole (West Delaware), No. 7 Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg), No. 10 Collin Hoskins (CPU); 195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware)
Outlook — West Delaware is the top-ranked team in Class 2A, is the two-time defending state dual champion and has eight ranked wrestlers locked in for the postseason. The 152-pound bracket could be a doozy, with three wrestlers in the top-10 slated to compete. Voelker, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, hasn’t lost since the state semifinals of his sophomore season.
DAVENPORT SECTIONAL
Teams — Camanche, Davenport Assumption, DeWitt Central, Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa, Northeast Goose Lake
District site — Maquoketa
Ranked wrestlers — 113: No. 12 Jacob Maes (Assumption); 120: No. 11 Cadyn Wild (Assumption); 126: No. 7 Royce Butt (DeWitt), No. 8 Derrick Bass (Assumption); 145: No. 2 Eric Kinkaid (Camanche); No. 3 Michael Macias (Assumption); 160: No. 2 Allen Catour (Assumption); 182: No. 12 John Argo (Assumption); 220: No. 3 Aiden Morgan (Assumption), No. 5 Mitchell Howard (DeWitt)
Outlook — Davenport Assumption is ranked fifth as a team in 2A and will be bringing seven ranked wrestlers to the sectional meet. Wahlert’s Jerren Gille (120) and Diego Mejia Moreno (138) placed in the top eight at last week’s Mississippi Valley Conference tournament and will be aiming to become the Golden Eagles’ first district qualifiers since 2020. Ben Thines (182) and Jackson VanKeuren (220) both finished in the top six for Maquoketa at the WaMaC Conference tournament.
CLASS 1A
MONONA SECTIONAL
Teams — Bellevue, Cascade, Clayton Ridge, Dyersville Beckman, East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley, MFL/Mar-Mac
District site — Cascade
Ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 4 Brock Morris (Cascade), No. 7 Eric Flores (Clayton Ridge); 132: No. 10 Trever Freiburger (Cascade); 126: No. 6 Nick Schmidt (Beckman); 152: No. 2 Gabe McGeough (MFL), No. 12 Michael Schaul (Maquoketa Valley); 160: No. 11 Kashton Mathis (MFL); 195: No. 4 Owen Huehnergarth (Beckman); 220: No. 8 Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley); 285: No. 2 Cody Fox (East Buchanan)
Outlook — The race for the two berths in the regional duals could be wide open at this sectional tournament, though Beckman has hopes of securing one of them after qualifying last year. Schmidt and Huehnergarth are seeking their second state trips for the Trailblazers. Huehnergarth placed fifth last year. Beckman had 10 wrestlers finish in the top eight at the WaMaC tournament, including third-place finishes from Schmidt, Conner Grover (160) and Huehnergarth. Cascade’s Morris has been a revelation as a freshman, posting a 43-4 record and finishing runner-up at the River Valley Conference tournament. Freiburger is seeking his second state trip for the Cougars and is coming off a conference championship. Bellevue had five medalists at the RVC tournament, including a bronze medal from Jack Hiland (182), and is hopeful to get a big group through to districts. Clayton Ridge’s Flores was runner-up at the Upper Iowa Conference tournament and the Eagles’ only other competitor, Noah Billmeyer, was third at 113. Maquoketa Valley’s Davis finished runner-up at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament and was joined by nine other Wildcats on the medal stand.
ARLINGTON SECTIONAL
Teams — Central Elkader, Edgewood-Colesburg, Jesup, Postville, Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley
District site — Jesup
Ranked wrestlers — 113: No. 8 Cael Judisch (Sumner-Fredericksburg); 120: No. 5 Dawson Schmitt (Wapsie Valley); 160: No. 7 Bowen Munger (Starmont); 220: No. 7 Louis Hamlett (Starmont)
Outlook — With just four ranked wrestlers in the sectional, this one appears to be wide open as well, but it also means the district tournament will likely be loaded, so winning an individual sectional title will take on more importance. Dawson Bergan was a state medalist for Ed-Co last year, placing sixth at 113. Nathaniel Gaul (170) was a runner-up at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament for the Vikings last week. Peyton Gaul (113) and Bergan (120) placed third while Marcus Gaul was fourth at 106.