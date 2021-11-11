After falling in the state championship match two years ago and then losing in the semifinals last fall, Western Dubuque’s Meredith Bahl was not going to settle for anything less than a gold trophy during her senior volleyball season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week and four-year starter for the Bobcats played a crucial role in Western Dubuque’s quest for the first state championship in program history. Bahl, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, finished the tournament with 25 digs and 45 kills, including her career 1,000th.
She was named to the all-tournament team and was also named the Top Producer of the championship game after Bobcats posted a 3-0 sweep over Waverly-Shell Rock.
“This was just a very special season for me,” Bahl said. “I’ve been playing with these girls for a long time, and we all wanted to win this for each other. I can’t think of a better way to finish our high school volleyball careers.”
Bahl finished the season with a team-high 438 kills (4.5 per set).
“Meredith is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, and she played with the most confidence she’s ever had this season,” Western Dubuque coach Megan Schermann said. “We look to her when we need a point, and the other girls look up to her. Her level of confidence brought up the team’s level of confidence.”
Bahl said that last season’s semifinal loss lit a fire under all of the Bobcats.
“We didn’t want to have that feeling again, and we wanted to go out with a state title,” Bahl said. “Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be a state champ, and it’s an amazing feeling to know that we accomplished that.”
Bahl said that playing all four years on the varsity helped her gain confidence over the years.
“I feel like this year I was really able to handle the pressure of being the top-ranked team and knowing that everyone was out to beat us,” Bahl said. “I didn’t really have nerves to deal with, and that helped a lot in the tournament.”
Following the state semifinal win over Marion, Bahl told Scherrman that there was no way they were going to lose in the final match of the season.
“She told me that, and I believed her,” Scherrman said. “That’s the kind of confidence she displayed this season.”
Bahl will continue playing volleyball at the collegiate level next fall, but is still unsure of where.
“I just love the game and the team aspect of it so much,” Bahl said. “I am very excited to be able to continue playing at the next level. I have to thank my coaches for pushing me and staying after late most nights to let me get more reps in. I couldn’t have done this without them.”