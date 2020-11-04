Andrew King prefers to let his play on the ice do all the talking for him.
The soft-spoken 17-year-old forward still has a lot of work ahead of himself, but he could become the first born-and-raised Dubuque player ever to be selected in the National Hockey League Draft.
Last week, NHL Central Scouting listed him as a C-rated prospect among players eligible for next summer’s draft, meaning he could be a candidate for the fourth through sixth rounds. The list includes the top 200 draft-eligible players from around the world.
“It really means a lot to me to be able to represent Dubuque and all of the people who have supported me along the way,” said King, who will play this season for the Lawrence Academy prep school in Massachusetts. “When something like this happens, you think about all the coaches who have taken the time to work with you and help you become a better player.
“I was a little surprised to see my name on the list. I definitely wasn’t expecting it. I know there’s still so much work to be done, but being noticed like that shows me that all the hard work is paying off. I have to keep going, and hopefully I can get drafted someday.”
Technically, King wouldn’t be the first Dubuque-born player to be drafted.
That distinction goes to Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman, who was born June 8, 1993 in Dubuque while his father worked for Fighting Saints co-owner Dr. David Field and served as the trainer for the USHL team that won the National Jr. A championship earlier in the year. Mark Poolman joined the University of North Dakota hockey staff 26 years ago, and his son moved away from Dubuque before he ever laced up a pair of skates.
King, meanwhile, fell in love with hockey and became a fixture at Mystique Community Ice Center from an early age.
“His story shows the importance of development,” said Mystique manager Chad Remakel, who also serves as a regional representative for Power Edge Pro, a Toronto-based firm focused on individual skill enhancement. “He’s a backyard-rink kid with a great work ethic who is sticking to a developmental process. More importantly, he believes in that process vs. just going for the overnight results.”
King also developed a passion for the game on the backyard family rink set up by his father, current Dubuque high school hockey coach Tim King. During the winter months, he skated before school and spent hours upon hours skating and stickhandling on the surface after school.
It didn’t hurt to have year-round ice available in Dubuque at Mystique.
Fighting Saints head coach Oliver David first met King as a wide-eyed 10-year-old who attended Dubuque Youth Hockey Association skills clinics conducted by the USHL team’s players and coaches. He could sense something special in King right away.
“Even at that age, he was passionate about the game and he was passionate about practicing and training, which is actually pretty uncommon,” David said. “We use the phrase, ‘Made of it,’ and Andrew has always been made of it, even as a 10-year-old. He’s had that determination, that innate ability to persevere, and he has the discipline in his day-to-day. He’s hard on himself in a good way, a self-reflective way.
“I have very high praise for Andrew as a young man, too, which is obviously a reflection of a supportive family unit that has positively impacted his life. Being on the NHL list isn’t going to define him. He’s been defining himself as long as I’ve known him. And any opportunities he will have will be earned and deserved.”
King spent the past two seasons in the highly successful Sioux Falls Power 16U program, which has produced Saints goaltender and University of North Dakota recruit Hobie Hedquist. King, a play-making forward, tallied five goals and 12 points in 21 games for the Power last season.
King still has some filling out to do, physically, and will do so at the same prep school that produced current Saints defenseman Braden Doyle. King stands 5-foot-11 and 155 pounds after growing four inches and adding roughly 30 pounds in the last year.
While waiting for the prep school season to start, King has been playing Midget hockey with the Neponset Valley River Rats. Two of his teammates, Matt Copponi and Shane Lachance, also appear on the NHL watch list.
“Andrew has wanted to be a hockey player since he was a little pup, but it was always kind of a challenge because he was one of those undersized kids for a number of years,” Tim King said. “He really had to focus on skill development just so he could compete. Now, his size is starting to catch up to his skills and he has the hockey smarts that will allow him to have more opportunities to achieve his dreams.”
But, the younger King still realizes the amount of sweat equity he must put into his future.
“I know I have to get stronger, a lot stronger,” he said. “I have to keep working on my weaknesses, and I have to keep working on my strengths to make them even better. It’s nice to be noticed, but I know there’s still a lot of work ahead of me.”