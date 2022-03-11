CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Bradan Birt wasn’t fazed by wrestling in the preliminary round.
Despite being the top seed and one of the most dominant wrestlers in the country, along with winning a national championship last year, Millikin’s Birt was drawn into a pigtail match to open the NCAA Division III wrestling championships on Friday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Birt doesn’t see it as a sign of disrespect, though. At least now.
It’s just an extra match to showcase his dominance on his farewell tour.
Birt, the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state champion from Western Dubuque, opened his tournament with a first-period fall in the prelims, added a third-period pin a couple hours later and then matched that in the quarterfinals to reach today’s national semifinals.
“When they first came out with the pigtails, whenever brackets were released, I was kind of pissed, not that I’m worried about losing or worried about giving up everything, but at the national tournament, to mentally prepare yourself for a match takes a lot on an athlete, good or bad,” said Birt, who won the 165 title at last year’s National Wrestling Coaches Association tournament after the NCAA canceled the D-III championships for a second consecutive season.
“My dad kept telling me it was God’s plan, because last year’s national tournament I had five matches, now I get five matches (to win a title),” he continued. “It’s just kind of the number going through my head right now, is the number five. At the end of the day, I think it was God’s way of helping me warm up for qwhat I had to do the rest of the day. I’m happy it happened. I wouldn’t have said that a few days ago, but I can say it now.
Birt will be joined in this morning’s semifinals by Loras’ Shane Liegel (184), who likewise is seeking to defend the championship he won last season.
Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Joe Pins (133), Loras’ Jacob Krakow (174) and UW-Platteville’s Zach Thompson (133) won blood-round matches to clinch All-American honors and reach the final day of the tournament.
The number five is significant for Birt for another reason: His quarterfinal victory made him an All-American for the fifth time.
“I feel like it really puts in perspective the amount of work that I put in,” Birt said. “Not just me though, my teammates, my family, my friends, coaches, everybody that’s been with me. This is our five-time All-American here.
“It’s a fun achievement to have, but I’m not worried about five-time All-American. I’m worried about a national title.”
Birt, whose mission is to dominate every opponent he faces and rack up as many first-period pins as he can, extended that run in the pigtail match, picking up a pair of four-point near falls before pinning Averett’s Alex Turley with 38 seconds left in the opening period. He accumulated more than 4 minutes of riding time before pinning Baldwin Wallace’s Dalton Leightner in 6:42 in the first round. He stuck John Carroll’s Patrick McGraw in 6:19 in the quarterfinals and will face Alvernia’s fifth-seeded Matt Lackman in this morning’s semifinals.
Loras’ Liegel, the 184-pound champion at last year’s NWCA tournament, beat Augsburg’s Nick Rogge, a former Prairie du Chien standout, 12-2, in their first-round matchup after accumulating more than 5 minutes riding time. He added an 8-0 major decision over Roanoke’s Mahlic Sallah in the quarterfinal to clinch his third All-American honor and a top-six finish.
“It’s an accomplishment you meet along the way, but it’s just one step in the journey. I have a lot bigger goals ahead,” Liegel said.
That goal is a second title. He’s got two matches down with two to go. It starters with UW-Whitewater’s fifth-seeded Jarrit Shinhoster in this morning’s semifinals.
“Same mindset as the last two. Take it one match at a time,” Liegel said. “The second one tomorrow will come if I do the right thing in the first one. I’m not worried about the second one, I’m focusing on that first one and whatever comes after that comes after that.”
Wartburg’s Joe Pins, the 2019 Iowa Class 3A 132 state champion from Dubuque Hempstead and the third-place medalist at last year’s NWCA tourney, won a 7-3 decision over SUNY-Cortland’s Jayden Cardenas in the first round at 133.
“It’s everything you dream of as a D-III athlete, and just an athlete in general,” Pins said of his NCAA debut. “It felt good (to get that first win out of the way). The mats are a little softer here in Cedar Rapids, these NCAA ones. I love it.”
Pins lost a 6-4 decision to sixth-seeded Andrew Perelka in the quarterfinals, but rebounded with a 13-3 major decision over Johnson & Wales’ Gabriel Leo-Esparolini in the blood round to become a two-time All-American.
Thompson, who earned All-American honors for Loras last year but transferred to UW-P after Duhawks associate head coach Trevor Kittleson was hired as the Pioneers’ head coach, became Kittleson’s first All-American with a 14-3 major decision over Gettysburg’s Luke Kowalski in the consolation second round.
Loras’ Jacob Krakow won an 11-3 major decision over Wesleyan’s Marco Gaita in the first round at 174, but lost in the quarterfinals before beating UW-Eau Claire’s Jared Stricker, 6-4, in the blood round to secure his fourth All-American honor.
Loras’ Zeke Smith (157) and Gabe Fiser (157), Dubuque’s Zarik Anderson (157), UW-Platteville’s Isaac Wiegel (125) and Tyler Hannah (197), and Augsburg’s Rogge (184) each lost twice and were eliminated short of the medal stand.