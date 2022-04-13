University of Dubuque head baseball coach Paul Wyczawski threw the game plan in the garbage.
With the wind howling straight in Tuesday as the Spartans hosted crosstown rival Loras at Dan Runkle Field, UD’s 10th-year skipper simply wanted his guys to execute.
They did exactly that.
Behind clutch hitting and quality pitching, the Spartans defeated the NCAA Division III No. 23-ranked Duhawks, 7-1, in the first of a three-game American Rivers Conference series which will conclude with a doubleheader next Tuesday.
“I don’t think there is any strategy on a day like this when the wind is blowing 30-40 miles per hour and it’s blowing straight in,” Wyczawski said. “I think it was about getting the ball in play. We had two big innings in the fourth and fifth and had timely hits with two outs and that’s how you win ballgames. I thought our guys really competed at the plate today.”
Each team finished the game with seven hits apiece and with the wind factor, it was no surprise that all 14 of them were singles. The difference being, the Spartans (14-11, 6-7 A-R-C) delivered in crunch time.
Four of UD’s seven knocks came with two outs and runners in scoring position in the game-changing fourth and fifth innings. The Spartans did all of their damage on offense in those two frames.
After the Duhawks (23-6, 7-6 A-R-C) plated a run in the third, Spartans’ ace Aiden Sullivan got into a groove on the mound. The sophomore allowed just the lone run, struck out four, and walked none over six innings.
“Today I wanted to live down in the zone,” Sullivan said. “Especially with the wind blowing in, it gave me a chance and our infield a chance to do some work and that’s exactly what we did.”
UD’s offense broke through in the fourth after it looked like a promising start to the inning might not yield any runs.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Colton Pfeifer delivered a clutch two-run single up the middle to put the Spartans ahead, 2-1. Joe Unger followed with an RBI hit to make it 3-1.
“It was exhilarating,” Pfeifer said of his game-winning hit. “It gave us the momentum for the rest of the game. Even for our pitchers, too, it gave them the confidence to keep on shoving and working hard, and knowing that they have a little bit of insurance.”
The Spartans again got two-out run-scoring hits from Pfeifer and Mitch Pomeroy in the fifth to build a 7-1 lead.
“We’ve been struggling a lot this year with keeping the ball out of the air because it’s Dubuque, we’re on top of a hill right here,” Pfeifer said. “It’s windy and it does not shy away from our field. I think everyone today realized we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep hitting fly balls.”
Dubuque Hempstead grad Derek Hardin came on in relief in the seventh inning and allowed just two hits over three scoreless innings to earn the save.
“I can’t say enough about our pitchers today,” Wyczawski said. “Aiden gave us a great six-inning start and held one of the best offenses in the country to one run, and then Derek Hardin followed up and had a really nice outing. Just a good game for the Spartans today.”