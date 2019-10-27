Riley Larson blamed himself when Loras found itself in overtime against visiting Buena Vista.
The Duhawks’ senior defensive back made it his mission in extra time to set things right.
Larson’s blocked extra point of the Beavers proved to be the difference as Loras earned a wild 40-39 overtime win over Buena Vista on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
The Duhawks (3-4, 2-3 American Rivers Conference) led by 17 late in the first half when the Beavers (2-6, 0-6) started to rally. Eric Pacheco caught an 8-yard touchdown from Dylan Laughlin with 34 seconds until halftime, cutting BV’s deficit to 24-13 at the midway point.
Jalen Moore then recovered a blocked Loras punt in the end zone early in the third quarter to cut the Beavers’ deficit to 24-20. After a Nicholas Farfan field goal pushed the Duhawks lead back to seven, backup BV quarterback Reyes Lara III connected with Colby Laughlin for a 6-yard score, tying the game at 27-all entering the fourth.
Michael Herwig then gave the Beavers the lead with a 74-yard pick-six of Loras QB Noah Sigwarth, but Buena Vista left the door open by missing the ensuing extra point and settled for a 33-27 lead. Jerry McDaniel then rushed for his third touchdown of the afternoon on the Duhawks’ next drive, setting Farfan up for a PAT that would’ve given Loras the lead with under 3 minutes to play.
Larson, the holder, said he botched the snap, causing Farfan’s kick to get blocked. That sent the two teams to overtime tied at 33-all.
“It was my fault we missed the PAT,” said Larson, a team captain. “It was a bad hold that would’ve given us a one-point lead and I knew I owed my team.”
The Beavers took the ball first in overtime and scored 10 plays into the frame on Bryland Menicucci’s 1-yard punch-in on fourth-and-goal. On the ensuing extra point try, Larson swept around the right side and smothered Smith’s kick with his torso.
“Throughout the game, I thought I got a hint of how he was snapping it,” Larson said. “No better time than to gun it off the edge. … I lost us one and I had to go and get it back. That was my mindset because I couldn’t imagine going into overtime and losing because of something I could’ve done.”
On the Duhawks’ series, Sigwarth connected with McDaniel for a 27-yard pass that set Loras up at the BV 3. The Beavers stalled three straight Duhawk runs, setting up a do-or-die fourth-and-goal.
Sigwarth feigned like he was going to pass, then weaved around BV defenders up the middle for the game-tying touchdown. Farfan drilled the point after try to send Loras to a walk-off win.
“They hung with it. They persevered and wound up getting the win,” said Duhawks coach Steve Helminiak. “Riley’s going to play so hard. The thing that describes Riley is he’s such a competitor. For him to come off the edge and make that play, that was huge.”
McDaniel, a senior, broke out with 23 carries for 130 yards and his three touchdowns. The Duhawks finished with 508 total yards of offense to the Beavers’ 363, and the Loras defense recovered three Beaver fumbles during the contest.
The Duhawks’ hopes at a conference title are all but dashed with five teams ranked ahead of them in the A-R-C standings. But this team is still playing for pride, McDaniel said, and Saturday’s grind showed they’re not going to lie down to anyone.
“I just felt like I had to do everything I could to help my team get the win today,” he said. “It wasn’t about me. It was about the 100 other guys out here. I just felt like I had to do everything in my power. I’ll die out here if I have to.”