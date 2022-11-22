When Corrine Kroger ramped up her running routine nearly 15 years ago, it was a way for the new mother of twin boys to soak in nature and simply take some time to herself.
“It was a really great way for me to kind of escape and have something that was on my own,” said Kroger. “It allowed me to focus on my own brain health and just have something that was mine.”
And though she had competed in several 5Ks, 10Ks and even a few half-marathons, it wasn’t until 2019 that Kroger really began to take it to another level.
Still, it remained recreational, and served mostly as a brief pause from the rigors of raising four kids and a traveling full-time job.
“I was looking for something that just kind of brought me back to feeling youthful again, and brought me back to a more simplistic lifestyle,” said Kroger, 40, of Peosta. “Before I knew it, it just kind of spiraled into running further and further.”
Most of the time she was by herself, trekking along the Heritage Trail or random rural roads as her distances gradually increased.
Even Kroger’s first official marathon — Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn. — was relegated to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She still completed the 26.2-mile jaunt along the Heritage Trail, and despite the absence of competition, she had plenty of support along the way.
“I had friends and family from all over that came out to the trail and stopped at different mile points to cheer me on,” Kroger said. “After that, it just fueled my fire.”
That fuel recently landed her on the world’s biggest platform for marathoners. And this time she didn’t run alone. She was joined by roughly 50,000 companions and one heavenly presence aiding her to the finish line.
On Nov. 6, Kroger completed the TCS New York City Marathon, the largest marathon in the world, that courses through the five boroughs of America’s most populous city.
“It was the most incredible experience I could ever describe,” said Kroger, who finished 14,937th out of 47,744 total runners in a time of 4:17.58. “The amount of love and support from all the millions of spectators that come out to watch, but then even all of the love and support from all of the people I have at home, it was really cool.”
Kroger’s journey to the start line in Staten Island began with a simple conversation with her biggest fan.
In early 2020 her father, Ben Rogers, was terminally ill with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. During one of Kroger’s many hospital visits with her dad in Madison, Wis., she shared that she had entered the lottery for the 2020 NYC Marathon.
“He started to share stories of his running past,” Kroger said. “I knew he ran; I knew he competed, but I didn’t know how much he loved it until we started talking about running, just because I had entered the lottery at that point.”
Just more than a month later, Ben Rogers passed away. Kroger was not selected to participate in the NYC Marathon, but did gain entry into Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth.
“And then we hit the pandemic,” Kroger said. “I decided I’m still running this thing. I ran that marathon on June 20 by myself on Heritage Trail. I still got my race bib, I got my medal, I just had to do it virtually.”
A condensed version of the 2021 NYC Marathon forced Kroger to wait another year to once again apply for the race she so desired to run.
This time, she was selected.
And on Nov. 6, as she trekked through the Big Apple in the 51st annual TCS New York City Marathon, Kroger was not consumed by her 50,000 fellow runners, or the Brooklyn Bridge, or Manhattan’s skyscrapers.
Instead, she was guided from above.
“The whole time I’m thinking, this is the marathon that I told my dad, when he was still alive, that I was gonna run,” Kroger said. “I could feel his presence with me the whole way.”
Kroger said it was that presence that carried her unscathed through the finish line.
“Crossing the finish line, I felt incredibly strong,” she said. “I never hit the dreaded wall that a lot of marathoners will talk about. I enjoyed every single mile and tried to soak up as much of the energy as I could. To know that I was able to do what I told (my dad) I was going to do, was a really cool thing.”
To boot, Kroger was able to celebrate the special day with her husband, Dan, on the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary.
“It was our first trip away in a really long time,” Kroger said. “It was a tremendous day to celebrate. My husband is definitely my No. 1 teammate. It was really cool to celebrate with him.”
