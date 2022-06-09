EPWORTH, Iowa — The Bobcats needed a night like Wednesday.
Western Dubuque’s offense exploded for 12 runs in the third inning of the opener, and Brynn Walters went a combined 5-for-7 with six RBIs and five runs scored as the Bobcats swept Waterloo East, 12-0 and 9-6, at Farley Park.
Walters, who played a key role on WD’s Iowa Class 4A state championship team last year, had two doubles, a triple and a home run among her five hits. But she was at a loss to explain Wednesday’s stat line.
“I don’t know,” said Walters, who had an extended spring with the Bobcats’ track and field team and entered the day hitting .394 with five RBIs. “My mom sent me a text message before saying just put all my effort in and put everything out there. I tried to tonight and I think I accomplished that.”
The Bobcats improved to 8-9 and the Game 1 victory marked just their second win in their previous six games. WD had lost a pair of 5-4 decisions to Iowa City West on Tuesday in Iowa City.
“Unfortunately we’ve just lost all our close games this year. We’ve had four one-run games we’ve lost and our record would look totally different if we just won those one-run games,” Bobcats coach Rex Massey said. “We’ve got to get better. We’re a young team. We have to learn how to take advantage of getting runners in when we get on base and we have to play better defense.
“Our defense has not been good and we’re just giving too many runs up every game.”
Western Dubuque pitcher Meredith Hoerner was perfect in the opener after a leadoff popup fell between her, first baseman Maddie Harris and second baseman Hannah Hoefer. Hoerner struck out five and retired the final nine batters she faced.
But the Bobcats couldn’t get much going offensively until the third.
Emma Ernzen was hit by a pitch to open the frame and Morgan Hosch singled to third. Hoefer put down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position, and Brynn Walters dumped a two-run double into the left-field corner.
Harris followed with a single to left and Kiya Steger delivered another double down the left-field line to chase Harris home.
Kaitlyn Thole’s single brought home another run, and Aubrianna Jarding brought home courtesy runner Isabel Ernzen with a base hit to left.
The Trojans finally recorded the second out of the inning as Hailey Wulfekuhle bounced into a fielder’s choice. Emma Ernzen was hit by a pitch for the second time in the inning, Hosch doubled and Hoefer brought home two more runs with a single back up the middle.
Walters blasted a two-run homer to the gap in left-center one batter later to push the Bobcats’ lead to 11-0.
Harris reignited the rally with a walk, and Steger lofted a fly ball to left that nearly left the park, but the left fielder dropped it for an error, allowing Harris to scamper home with the 12th run to end the game early.
“Our energy was so high tonight,” Steger said. “When we have energy, the whole team does well.”
The Trojans struck early in the second game as Aalonna Ford blasted a two-run homer with nobody out in the top of the first.
But the Bobcats drew even in the bottom half. Hoefer reached on a bunt single, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Walters’ double to the gap in left center. Walters moved to third on Harris’ groundout and scored on an error one batter later.
Walters led off the third with a single, stole second and scored on Thole’s single to left.
A pair of errors led to another run in the fourth, and Walters tripled home another and scored as Harris reached on the Trojans’ third error of the inning. Erica Ernzen added an RBI infield single in the fifth to push the Bobcats’ lead to 7-3.
Waterloo East’s Maysen Bruess drove in a run with two outs in the sixth, but the Bobcats had another surge left.
Harris doubled with one out and Steger followed with a two-run bomb to left-center that cost her a potential save opportunity when she entered the game in relief in the top of the seventh.
But two walks, a single and an error led to two runs that brought East back within striking distance. The Trojans (0-12) brought the potential tying run to the plate, but Steger struck out the final two batters to escape.
