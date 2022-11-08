09302022-football4-ar.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Senior’s Walker Tart carries the ball as Davenport West’s Duro Johnson tries to tackle him during a Sept. 30 game at Dalzell Field. Tart was among nine Dubuque players to earn first-team honors on the Class 5A all-Mississippi Valley Conference team.

 ADAM RANG/Telegraph Herald

Nine Dubuque football players earned first-team all-league recognition from the Mississippi Valley Conference on Monday, including six from Senior.

Senior’s Walker Tart, Cohen Pfohl, Ty Schaber, Nate Schreyer, Noah Roling and Kyle Konrardy were named to the all-MVC Class 5A first team.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.