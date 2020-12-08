Here is a capsule look at the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League boys basketball season:
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Levi Esters
2019-20 record — 11-12
Key returners — Tarek Fischer (6-0, Sr.), Rylee Bray (6-0, Sr.), Armari Asamoah (6-0, Sr.), Nathan Beck (6-2, Sr.), Nicholas Jenson (6-3, Sr.)
Outlook — The Bulldogs lost six seniors to graduation, but have an experienced group ready to continue moving up in the SWAL standings.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Jerry Petitgoue (50th year)
2019-20 record — 25-0
Key returners — Jack Misky (6-5, Sr.), Riley Richard (6-3, Sr.), Brayden Dailey (6-6, Sr.), Carter Olson (5-10, Jr.), Mason Reese (6-1, Jr.), Max Lucey (6-4, Soph.)
Outlook — The Cubans lost two all-state guards to graduation following last year’s perfect season, but Jerry Petitgoue has the makings for another gem of a season. UW-Green Bay recruit and all-state forward Brayden Dailey (24 ppg, 12 rpg) and fellow forward Jack Misky (16 ppg) will be joined by experienced guards Carter Olson and Riley Richard. Experience, size and shooting will be strengths, while depth remains a concern.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Tom Uppena (5th year)
2019-20 record — 22-3
Key returners — Carter Lancaster (6-4, Sr.), Cayden Rankin (6-6, Sr.), Curtis Stone (6-1, Sr.), Easton Evenstad (5-11, Jr.), Hunter Hardyman (6-3, Jr.), Parker Fitzsimons (6-1, Sr.), James Hartwig (6-5, Sr.), Matthew Ruf (6-1, Sr.)
Outlook — Four-year starter Carter Lancaster is back for his final season after averaging 20.7 points per game as a junior. He is joined by Cayden Rankin (14 ppg) and Curtis Stone (10.6 ppg). Expect the Redbirds to be strong contenders for the SWAL title after falling just short to Cuba City last year.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Troy Larson (3rd year)
2019-20 record — 17-7
Key returners — Adam Larson (6-9, Sr.), Warren Adam (5-11, Sr.), Brady Larson (6-0, Soph.), Druw Fifrick (5-11, Sr.), Skyler Gieske (6-4, Sr.), Teagan Napp (6-0, Sr.), Landon Miles (5-8, Sr.), Jacob Henkel (6-1, Sr.), Caleb Schultz (6-1, Sr.), Max Kenney (6-3, Jr.)
Outlook — The Larson brothers averaged a combined 31.9 points per game last season, and will again be looked at to run the offense. Gone from the starting line-up is veteran point guard Kellen Kenney (15 ppg), while depth remains a concern for coach Troy Larson.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Ryan Hill (5th year)
2019-20 record — 10-14
Key returners — Isaac Hill (6-2, Sr.), Reid Lundell (5-11, Jr.), Zach Winkler (6-0, Sr.), Colin Merwin (6-1, Sr.), Isaiah Laufenberg (6-2, Sr.), Lucas Oyen (5-11, Sr.), Zachary Kohlenberg (6-0, Jr.), Alex Popple (6-4, Soph.)
Outlook — The Panthers return two of their starters and will be strong at the guard position. Isaac Hill (15.1 ppg) and Reid Lundell (9 ppg) return to the starting lineup and will have to set the tone for a young and inexperienced group.
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Dan Burreson (26th year)
2019-20 record — 11-11
Key returners — Liam Stumpf (6-1, Sr.), Joah Filardo (6-1, Jr.), Cameron Wiegman (6-0, Sr.), Ian Keyes (6-2, Sr.), Gabe Sporle (6-0, Sr.), Dominik McVay (5-10, Jr.), Gunnar Gorgen (5-8, Sr.)
Outlook — The Pointers lost a talented senior class, but will have junior Joah Filardo (20 ppg) and senior Liam Stumpf (11.5 ppg) back as all-conference picks.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Clinton Nemitz (8th year)
2019-20 record — 9-14
Key returners — Ray Runde (6-0, Sr.), Briar Kuhl (5-9, Sr.), Pearson Kephart (5-9, Jr.), Nate Reiff (6-6, Jr.)
Outlook — Coach Clint Nemitz will have to replace all five starters lost to graduation, and will look to Nate Reiff (4 ppg) and Pearson Kephart (6 ppg) to help build a new line-up able to compete in the once again fierce SWAL conference.