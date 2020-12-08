News in your town

Sports briefs: Wisconsin finds new opponent for canceled hoops game

Heat on Nagy intensifies with Bears on 6-game losing streak

Bears on 6-game skid after blowing late lead against Lions

USHL: Perseverance pays off during Saints' coronavirus woes

The Latest: Panthers place 8 on COVID-19 list, shut facility

No. 3 Buckeyes await word on 'The Game' with plenty at stake

Women's college basketball: No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65

NFL: Raiders score with 5 seconds left to leave Jets winless

Sports briefs: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

PGA Tour: Hovland birdies the last hole to win Mayakoba Classic

Chiefs rally to beat Broncos, 22-16, to clinch playoff berth

'Happy about where I'm at': Westbrook discusses move to DC

NBA: Teams that break virus protocols may lose games, picks

NFL betting lines in season of COVID-19 are moving targets

College basketball roundup: Grant-Foster saves No. 7 Kansas

No. 24 Iowa scores 35 unanswered to beat Illinois 35-21

College football roundup: No. 3 Ohio State has no problem with Spartans

Book leads No. 2 Irish past Syracuse 45-21 in home finale

Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6

Local & area roundup: Clarke takes No. 4 William Penn to limit

NFL: Vikings still committed to core, as Jaguars starting over

NFL: Eagles seek to end slide, boost playoff hopes at Green Bay

NFL: Nagy not throwing in towel as struggling Bears face Lions

College football: No. 12 Cyclones rout WVU 42-6; next stop: Big 12 title game

Iowa girls prep basketball: New faces ready to let loose on hardwood

Baseball: Son of Dubuque native a top MLB draft prospect

College basketball: No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 Baylor called off over virus tests

USHL: Cronin leads Fighting Saints to first victory of season

Sports briefs: Packers place center Linsley on injured reserve

NFL betting lines in season of COVID-19 are moving targets

Girls prep basketball: Bobcats grind out win over Waterloo East

Iowa State seniors cap steady climb with home finale vs WVU

No. 2 Irish hope to build ACC, CFP resume against Orange

No. 10 Indiana's Tuttle awaits challenge at No. 18 Wisconsin

College football: No. 24 Iowa taking nothing for granted against Illinois

Local & area roundup: Cascade finishes runner-up at own wrestling tourney