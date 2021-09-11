Julia Gehl was the first of three Dubuque Hempstead runners to place in the top 10 overall, leading the Mustangs’ girls cross country team to the Johnson-Olson All-American Race crown on Saturday at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Hempstead finished with 65 points to front the 14-team field, which included Dubuque Senior in seventh place and Platteville in 14th.
Gehl crossed in 19:15.03 to place sixth, while Keelee Leitzen earned seventh in 19:16.46. Brooke O’Brien finished eighth for Hempstead in 19:23.44.
Leah Klapatauskas finished ninth for the Rams in 19:44.
Naumann powers Bobcats — At Monticello, Iowa: Eli Naumann finished first overall in 15:50.8, leading the Western Dubuque boys to a runner-up finish at the Monticello Invitational.
Tipton edged out WD for the 14-team title, 52-63. Isaiah Hammerand finished sixth for the Bobcats in 17:21. Maquoketa Valley’s Nolan Ries finished fifth (17:07.6), Bellevue’s Payton Griebel took 11th (17:30.5) and Cascade’s Adam Knepper placed 14th (17:57.7).
The WD girls placed fifth behind a runner-up finish from Alyssa Klein in 19:39.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Blazers, Eagles at Caroline Found — At Iowa City: Dyersville Beckman lost in the semifinals of the silver bracket, while Dubuque Wahlert fell in the finals of the bronze bracket at the Caroline Found Invitational hosted by Iowa City West.
The Trailblazers finished 1-2 in pool play, sweeping the Golden Eagles, 21-6 and 22-20. Beckman lost in three sets to Clear Creek-Amana in the silver semis, while Wahlert swept Cedar Rapids Washington before suffering a sweep loss to Waterloo Columbus in the bronze final.
Blackhawks win bracket — At Sauk Prairie, Wis.: Prairie du Chien finished 2-3 and claimed the Sauk Prairie tournament silver bracket crown with wins over Marshall and Darlington. Lily Krahn finished with 36 kills, while Makenna Forde had 64 digs for PdC.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Hempstead 5th — At Clinton, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead finished fifth out of nine teams at the River Queens Invitational. Grace Kolker took fifth in the diving for the Mustangs, while the 200 medley relay team and 400 freestyle relay team also each finished fifth.
Rams 8th — At Marion, Iowa: Senior (110 points) placed eighth, and Wahlert (60) ninth at the Linn-Mar Invitational. Maci Boffeli (2:14.74) got third in the 200 individual medley for Senior, and Avery Schmidt (1:02.34) seventh in the 100 backstroke for Wahlert.
PREP FOOTBALL
East Dubuque 58, Deerfield 20 — At Deerfield, Wis.: The Warriors (1-2) rolled up 531 yards of offense in earning their first win on Friday night. Sam Bowman tossed for 172 yards and three touchdowns, while Sam Huntington and Dawson Feyen combined for 302 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-La Crosse 38, Dubuque 7 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Sayvaun Roberts scored a rushing touchdown for the Spartans (1-1), who were stymied after the Eagles pulled away with a 14-point fourth quarter.
Central Methodist 31, Clarke 16 — At Dalzell Field: Kenyon Williams connected with Cesar Aguilera for a 17-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to cut the deficit to 17-7, but the Eagles (2-1) pulled away and dropped the Pride to 0-3. Garrett Egan added a 9-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter for Clarke, and the defense tacked on a safety.
Bethel 28, UW-Platteville 7 — At Arden Hills, Minn.: Donald Allender capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run to tie the game in the first quarter, but that was all the scoring the Pioneers could manage against the NCAA Division III No. 17-ranked Royals (2-0). UWP was held to 234 total yards of offense and dropped to 0-2 for the first time in coach Mike Emendorfer’s 23-year tenure.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Illinois Wesleyan 2 — At Bloomington, Ill.: Max Ellenbecker, Juan Jose Arias Mondragon and Kyler Donovan scored goals over a 9-minute span in the second half, rallying the Duhawks (3-1-1) from an 0-2 deficit.
North Central (Ill.) 1, Dubuque 0 (OT) — At Oyen Field: Christoffer Rastock had four saves for UD, but North Central netted a goal in extra time for the win.
UW-Platteville 3, Central 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jack Gentilli, Clayton Mobile, and Nate Staral all scored as the Pioneers improved to 2-2.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 0, Washington (Mo.) 0 (2OT) — At St. Louis: Kyndal Kells kept the Duhawks (3-0-1) in it with eight saves at goalkeeper, but the defenses wouldn’t budge as the game ended in a scoreless draw.
UW-Platteville 1, Simpson 1 (2OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Amber Lueder tied the game on an Annalise Spindle assist in the 37th minute, but the defenses locked down as the Pioneers (2-0-2) settled for the tie.
women’s volleyball
St. Olaf 3, Dubuque 2 — At Minneapolis: Darby Hawtrey floored 17 kills for the Spartans, but they lost a thriller to St. Olaf.
Cardinal Stritch 3, Clarke 1 — At Milwaukee: Amber Cooksley had 11 kills, but Clarke fell to Cardinal Stritch.
UW-Platteville 3, Carthage 2 — At Kenosha, Wis.: Emma Carlson’s 22 kills rallied the Pioneers to a five-set win.
COLLEGE cross country
Duhawk men, Rosenbum 1st — At Decorah, Iowa: The Loras men were paced by Ethan Hammerand’s sixth-place finish (20.46.09) as the Duhawks won the Luther Invitational with 50 points. Dubuque (166) finished sixth.
Kassie Rosenbum (17:41.94) finished first overall as the Loras women (73) placed second in the team score. Dubuque (307) placed 10th.