Bellevue’s Mariah Hueneke (middle) shoots the ball as Cascade’s Ally Hoffman (left) contests the shot during their Iowa Class 2A regional final on Feb. 23 in Dubuque. Hoffman and Hueneke both earned all-state recognition from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday.
A pair of area girls basketball players earned all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Cascade’s Ally Hoffman was named to the Class 2A second team by coaches a day after being selected to the 2A second team for the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s all-state team, released early Tuesday morning.
Bellevue’s Mariah Hueneke was a third-team selection in Class 1A.
Hoffman averaged 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for the Cougars, who won 12 of their final 14 games of the season in reaching the state tournament for the 10th time in program history.
Cascade went 20-5 overall and won the River Valley Conference North Division with a 16-3 record.
Hueneke was the top scorer for a Bellevue team that went 15-9 overall and 11-8 in the River Valley Conference. She averaged 16.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 5 steals per game for the Comets, who lost their final three regular-season games before turning it on the postseason to reach the regional finals.