The postseason will take on a whole new look for boys and girls bowlers in Iowa this winter.
Following the recommendations of coaches, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union adopted a new format for the state qualifying and state meets to include separate individual and team events.
Team events will feature baker games, then a bracketed format at the state meet. Individual tournaments will be three games, including a bracket for the top eight individuals at state.
“It presents more opportunities for the bowlers to reach state and will present a more exciting tournament for everyone,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said.
Bowling classifications for boys and girls have also been changed to move the largest 32 programs by enrollment to Class 3A, the next largest 32 programs to Class 2A, and the remaining teams to Class 1A.
Here is a capsule look at the Dubuque boys high school bowling season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Roger Poling (16th season, 103-18 sanctioned, 134-20 overall)
Last season — 3-6, 8th at Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
Returning letterwinners — Ian Ninneman (sr., 194.82 average), Dakota Rupp (sr., 192.64), Hudson Orr (jr., 171.11), Cody Stackis (jr., 149.75), Trenton Pusateri (soph., 149.38).
Promising newcomers — Conner Warrick (sr.), David O’Dell (fr.), Gavin Wardle (fr.), Nick Hingtgen (fr.).
Mustangs in college — Christian Bies bowls for defending national champion Hawkeye Community College.
Outlook — Despite a rebuilding year and the strains of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mustangs finished strong and returned to the Iowa Class 3A state meet for the 10th time since the Iowa High School Athletic Association began sanctioning the sport in 2010. Hempstead returns solid leadership and experience and adds three freshmen with extensive youth bowling experience. The Mustangs’ top four scorers from state all return.
SENIOR
Coach — Chris Schultz (3rd season)
Last season — 7-17 overall, 3-6 MVC
Returning letterwinners — Mason Krieg (sr., 193.96 average), Logan Jasper (sr., 184.35), Aiden Bettcher (sr., 189.14), Hunter Winner (sr., 185.55), Michael Wlochal (jr., 182.61).
Promising newcomers — Drake Reed (fr.), Matthew Poling (soph.), Carl Patters (soph.).
Rams in college — Christian Merrick also bowls for defending national champion Hawkeye Community College.
Outlook — The Rams return five bowlers with multiple seasons of varsity experience and figure to be a contender in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season. Krieg won a regional championship in Cedar Rapids before placing 38th in the individual competition at the state tournament.
WAHLERT
Coaches — Tom Kramer (14th season) and Jeff Kamentz
Last season — Fourth at Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet
Returning letterwinners — Will Kamentz (sr., 175.38 average), Carter Hancock (sr., 172.25), Nick Splinter (sr., 187.08).
Promising newcomers — Aaron Kluesner, Caden Bainbridge.
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return three seniors with extensive varsity bowling experience who hope to take advantage of the new format for regionals and state. Kluesner and Bainbridge have made big strides during the offseason and step in to give Wahlert a solid varsity lineup.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Grant Kramer (3rd season)
Last season — 12-5 overall
Returning letterwinners — Jude Ludwig (jr., 198.81 average), Nolan Vaske (jr., 189.50), Nick Sweeney (jr., 186.10), Nolan Morrison (jr., 170.0).
Promising newcomers — Garrett Kadolph (sr.), Ethan Potter (fr.).
Bobcats in college — Jacob Butcher also bowls for defending national champion Hawkeye Community College.
Outlook — The Bobcats will lean on a trio of juniors who bowled on the squad that narrowly missed the Class 2A state tournament last winter. Kadolph also brings extensive varsity experience after transferring from Dubuque Wahlert. This is a young team that bowls well together, which could pay big dividends with the new state qualifying structure.