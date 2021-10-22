Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area regular-season games:
IOWA
DUBUQUE SENIOR (5-3, 3-1) at CEDAR FALLS (5-3, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Falls won, 24-16
Outlook — The Rams circle this game every year, and this season it has a little extra meaning. Senior is probably in the playoffs, but the only way to ensure that is to win tonight. Cedar Falls has won each of the last nine meetings between the teams, and only three of those games have been decided by 14 or fewer points. This is a different Senior team. Quarterback Jack Gilligan has already broken the program’s regular-season record with 1,842 passing yards and needs just 112 to break Tommy Casey’s single-season record, including playoffs, of 1,953. He is second in Class 5A in passing yards and touchdowns. Hayden Francois, Landon Sauser and Walker Tart are in the top 12 for receiving yards.
TH prediction — Senior 31, Cedar Falls 27
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (8-0, 3-0) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (4-4, 2-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Hempstead won, 38-20
Outlook — Hempstead needs a win to reach the playoffs, and it will need to come against the Class 5A No. 1-ranked Cougars. The Mustangs have the firepower to pull off the upset. Quarterback Noah Pettinger is fourth in 5A with 1,655 passing yards and is tied for fourth with 16 touchdowns. Luke Odefey is fourth with 595 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and Jayden Siegert is ninth with 551 yards and second with nine touchdowns.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28, Hempstead 24
WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-4, 2-2) at MASON CITY (3-5, 2-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Western Dubuque needs a win to have a chance of getting into the Class 4A playoffs as a wild card. Bobcats quarterback Jack Clemens is coming off the best passing game in program history after breaking school single-game records for passing touchdowns (six) and yards (480). Running back Spencer Zinn is fourth in Class 4A with 13 rushing touchdowns and ranks seventh with 861 rushing yards.