When Skylar White first joined the River Ridge track and field program, she was not the slightest bit interested in pole vaulting.
However, after a bit of persuading from coach Shane Sperle, she embraced the new challenge, and like all things White does, she found a way to succeed.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week concluded her high school track and field career as a seven-time state track and field qualifier, among a long list of other athletic achievements.
White, who missed out on her senior track and field season due to COVID-19, still scored more than 1,000 team points and holds five school records after three seasons.
“I’ve known Skylar since she was in the second grade, and she has always done things at a very high level, no matter what it is,” Sperle said. “She does the best she can possibly do in all aspects of life. I could have put her in any track and field event and I know she would have done well in it.”
White holds track and field school records in the pole vault, 300 hurdles, 800 meter run, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay. She will continue her track and field career next year at UW-La Crosse.
“I was disappointed to find out that the track season had been canceled because I was really confident that I would end my high school career at the state meet, which is what every senior athlete wants to do,” White said. “It just goes to show you that you can’t take any day for granted and that high school really does go by so fast.”
White was recently named one of 32 recipients of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Scholar Athlete Award, which is given to four boys and four girls in each of the WIAA’s four divisions.
She is the only River Ridge athlete to score 1,000 points in basketball and track and field while getting 1,000 kills and digs in volleyball. She holds basketball records for most points in a single game (32), most 3-pointers in a single game (9), and most points in a career, while earning all-state honors her junior and senior years.
In volleyball, she earned all-state honors her junior and senior years and holds the school record for most kills in a season (463), most aces in a season (58), and the first person in Timberwolves history to achieve 1,000 career kills and digs.
“Making it to state in volleyball my junior year is definitely one of my favorite memories,” White said. “We got moved up a division my senior year and made it back to the sectional final, which no one expected us to do, so that was really great, too. I’m really thankful to have those memories.”
White, who has devoted countless hours to athletics, has also excelled in the classroom where she earned the title of the senior Salutatorian.
“Hard work pays off, whether it’s in the classroom or athletics,” she said. “If you put the time into doing something, it’s going to show. You just have to keep being determined.”
Added Sperle: “You don’t get athletes like Skylar at this size of a school very often. She has the extra drive and the will to go the extra mile. I’ve never been around an individual that has more drive than she does. She continues to amaze me at what she can do, and I know that will continue next year in La Crosse.”