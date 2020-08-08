CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council announced on Friday that the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition this fall, meaning the University of Northern Iowa is also pushing its season back.
Citing an “unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the Conference’s student-athletes,” the conference announced it will play a full eight-game spring league schedule with the expectation to culminate the season with the FCS Playoffs.
The Presidents Council also voted that competition in fall 2020 will be conducted at institutional discretion. The non-conference games that UNI football was scheduled to participate in were impacted when the Big Ten decided to go to a conference only schedule and the Big Sky pushed fall sports competition to the spring. The Panthers were originally scheduled to play Iowa early in the fall season before the Big Ten announced an intra-conference only schedule.
“The Panthers will not participate in non-conference games this fall and will look to reschedule those games in future years,” UNI said in a press release.
The NCAA Board of Governors decided this week to allow each division to determine whether a postseason would be held but stipulated that 50% of teams would need to participate in the regular season to facilitate a postseason in that sport. The number of FCS teams participating fell below the 50% standard, leading to the loss of the postseason in the fall.
“The MVFC strongly supports moving the FCS championship to the spring,” said the release. “The schedule and timeline of the spring season have not been determined.”
Panther fans who have already purchased season tickets have the option of transferring their tickets to the spring season; donating their ticket account balance to the Panther Scholarship Club; applying the credit of their balance to the 2021 fall season; or receiving a full refund.
Ticket buyers have until Sept. 1 to choose one of those four options.
Other fall sports at UNI — volleyball, soccer and cross country — are still preparing for their season which is slated to begin Sept. 18.