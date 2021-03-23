The Dubuque women’s golf team came away victorious in its spring debut at the Lady Blue Invite in Jacksonville, Ill., held on Sunday and Monday.
The team of Brooke Bunjes, Madison Bowers, Courtney Olson, Sara Nerad and Caroline Giorgi won the two-day event with a combined total of 672. Bunjes was UD’s top individual performer and finished second overall with a total of 85-80—165.
The Spartans’ other team of Daniela Miranda, Megan Gille, Mary Edwards, Sarah Fergus and Maddie Sturm finished third in the six-team event with a score of 678.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Milwaukee School of Engineering 4-5, UW-Platteville 3-0 — At Milwaukee: Alejandra Ochoa and Rachel Plautz had two hits apiece, but MSOE plated two in the seventh to claim the opener. Plautz had two more hits, including a double, but the Pioneers were shut out in Game 2.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Mike Jenkins and Eric Schmidt had 10 kills apiece, but the Pride lost to Mount Mercy, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 30-28.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lena-Winslow 2, East Dubuque 0 — At Lena. Ill.: The Warriors fell on the road against the Panthers, 25-19, 25-8, and slipped to 0-2 overall.
Orangeville 2, Warren 0 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Sydni Sigafus had two kills and five digs and Emilie Slichenmyer added nine digs, but Warren lost in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15.
Stockton 2, Orangeville 1 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Junior Kenze Haas was the star for the Blackhawks with two aces, 21 kills, two blocks, 16 digs and six assists as Stockton won a three-set thriller, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, on Saturday.