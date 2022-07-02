A capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 2A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa:

DISTRICT 8

Tonight’s quarterfinals —Postville (0-18) at MFL/Mar-Mac (15-13), 5 p.m.; Waukon (14-16) vs. Clayton Ridge/Central (5-19) at MFL/Mar-Mac, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals —Postville-MFL winner vs. Monticello (14-6) at Dyersville, 5 p.m.; Waukon-Clayton Ridge winner at Dyersville Beckman (21-13), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Dyersville, 7 p.m.

Clayton Ridge offensive leaders — Drake Ostrander (.321, 17-for-53, 4 doubles, 1 home run), Owen Ludovissy (.321, 9-for-28), Kurt Ross (.270, 17-for-63, 7 RBIs), Caleb Helle (.250, 13-for-52, 8 RBIs).

Clayton Ridge pitching leaders — Ostrander (0-0, 3.15 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 20 innings), Caleb Helle (0-1, 6.59 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 17 innings), Max Nuehring (0-2, 12.60 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 16 2/3 innings), Caden Helle (1-0, 5.25 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 14 2/3 innings).

Outlook — The winner of District 8 will face the District 7 champion at 7 p.m. a week from Tuesday in Independence.

DISTRICT 9

Tonight’s quarterfinals —Northeast (7-11) vs. Tipton (8-13) at Durant, 5 p.m.; Wilton (5-16) at Durant (13-8), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals —Durant-Wilton winner vs. Camanche (11-10) at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Northeast-Tipton winner at Cascade (17-5), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners at Cascade, 7 p.m.

Outlook — The winner of District 9 will face the District 10 survivor at 7 p.m. a week from Tuesday at a site to be determined.

