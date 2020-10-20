BELLEVUE, Iowa — In a pinch, Bellevue Marquette knows it can count on Elise Kilburg.
The Mohawks’ sophomore libero stepped in as a freshman and thrived last season, and she continues to do so with each match this fall.
Kilburg already surpassed 500 career digs last week, and added a match-high 20 more on Monday night in a 25-21, 24-26, 25-10, 25-23 victory over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa Class 1A Region 7 first-round match at Marquette High School.
“Elise played varsity libero for us all of last year, and has really stepped up in that role this year,” Mohawks coach Andy Bishop said. “We tried her at outside at the beginning of the year, but we realized we really needed her in that back row because she really does find a way to get the ball out of the floor. When we needed that ball popped up in Sets 3 and 4, she was awesome.”
Kilburg kept the ball in play for her big hitters, as Ellie O’Brien delivered 10 kills and 18 digs, while Holly Kremer added nine kills and Emma Callaghan had 17 assists.
“It just feels really good to be able to do that for my team, and I honestly didn’t even know I was close to 500 until they announced it,” said Kilburg, who has 276 digs on the season and averages 4.8 per set. “It just feels good. You just have to know with every serve that they’re coming at you again. Just be ready and do it for your team.”
The Mohawks (8-17) advanced to play at No. 7-ranked Springville (24-4) on Wednesday in the regional quarterfinals.
“We lost our last game at home, and it feels really great to go out on a win tonight,” said O’Brien, who now has 224 kills on the season. “We brought the power and our offense is really strong if we get it there.”
The Eagles (4-26) broke out to an early lead in the first set and gave the Mohawks all they could handle. A pair of ace serves from O’Brien gave Marquette its first lead, but Midland retook the advantage before a 6-0 run gave the Mohawks the momentum. Sophie Long’s ace and a Holly Kremer kill put Marquette in position, then a Midland error sealed the 25-21 win.
After Midland rallied to take the second set, the Mohawks dominated the third, starting on a 4-0 run and building their lead to 17-5 on a beautiful drop shot by Callaghan. Marquette continued pulling away behind Callaghan, who added a quick-hit kill and a deep drop shot on the backline. Kilburg’s ace and O’Brien’s kill locked up the 25-10 win and 2-1 match lead.
Midland continued fighting in a tight fourth set, but Kilburg went on a four-point run at the service line to give the Mohawks a 17-16 lead. The Eagles tied it five more times down the stretch, but Marquette took advantage of Midland errors and then a swing by O’Brien ended the match.
“We’ve had struggles sometimes finding an aggressive, but intelligent niche,” Bishop said. “Through the course of the game we got our swings back, especially in Sets 3 and 4, and kind of got ourselves moving from there.”