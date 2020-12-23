Cedar Falls entered Nora Gymnasium firing away from downtown, and Dubuque Senior just couldn’t keep up.
The Rams battled for 32 minutes, but ultimately lost for the first time this season as University of Northern Iowa recruit Anaya Barney finished with 26 points and Anna Sandvold added 17 as the Iowa Class 5A No. 5-ranked Tigers launched their way past Senior with 11 made 3-pointers in a 79-61 victory on Tuesday night.
“They’re just really good offensively,” Rams coach Jared Deutsch said. “They took us out of what we wanted to do defensively. They take care of the ball and really hurt you with pressure. We just never got in a position where we felt we could contain them. We need to be better, especially in transition.”
Sarah Albaugh scored 16 points and Sydney Remmert added 12 as the Tigers improved to 6-1 with their eighth straight win over Senior.
Anna Kruse scored 17 points, Olivia Baxter finished with 14 points and eight rebounds and Elly Haber chipped in 11 as the Rams suffered their first setback and fell to 5-1, still left looking for their first win over Cedar Falls since Dec. 14, 2012.
“We need to talk more and improve our communication,” Deutsch said. “It’s something we’re still not great at and we’re trying to get better. We’ve got skill, we’ve got size, but we need to work on communication. That was exposed a little bit tonight.”
After Remmert scored inside, the Rams found themselves in a quick 6-0 hole in a game they never led, but were also never truly out of. When Kayla Grall and Mya Beau scored buckets in the lane, the Rams cut the deficit to 18-14 late in the first quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.
“Our girls are fighters,” Deutsch said. “They’re going to come out and compete. They don’t care what’s on the other team’s jersey, they’re going to compete. We just need to be more efficient.”
Barney scored 11 points and drilled three treys in the second quarter as the Tigers began to create some distance before halftime. Kruse fired back with three triples of her own in the quarter, but Cedar Falls had too many weapons. Sandvold hit a 3 in the final seconds to extend the lead to 46-31 at the break.
When the Tigers pushed the advantage out to 67-43 at the end of the third quarter, the Rams answered with an 18-12 run in the fourth to keep most of the Tigers’ starters on the floor.
“I was proud of some efforts offensively,” Deutsch said. “I thought we shared the ball and got a bunch of post touches. Unfortunately, we just weren’t good enough defensively to really give ourselves a chance at the end.”