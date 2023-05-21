DES MOINES — They finally got their gold.
After three top-three relay finishes over the first two days at the Iowa state track and field championships at Drake Stadium, Western Dubuque opened Saturday’s finale with a bang.
Grant Glausser, Brock Carpenter, Dillon Aulwes and Ian Fagan brought the Bobcats the gold they’d worked so hard for all weekend with a first-place finish in the sprint medley in 1:32.31.
“We had a chip on our shoulder, and we really wanted this one,” Glausser said.
Though it proved to be the Bobcats lone gold of the day, the result put WD in position to make a strong push for the 3A boys team title, as they began steadily closing the gap on leader Pella.
“That was huge,” Carpenter said following the race. “We want that team title; we’ve been working toward that all year.”
WD was still within striking distance with three events remaining, but a first-place finish in the 1,600 clinched the team crown for Pella, 73-63, over the second-place Bobcats.
“Ton of success this weekend,” said Aulwes, a junior, following the closing 4x400. “We have a lot of returning faces, and we’ll be looking to win it all next year. I think we’re in a great spot.”
Adding to the collection — With four more relay medals on Saturday, including the sprint medley victory, Western Dubuque racked up seven total for the weekend. Tyler Horstman, Jaden Then, Brandon Decker, Ashton Hogrefe took second in the shuttle hurdle in 59.85; a third-place finish in the 4x100 in 42.65 (Kaleb Rowland, Drew Burds, Glausser, Carpenter); and a bronze in the 4x400 in 3.21.41 (Caleb Klein, Nathan Williams, Aulwes, Fagan).
Quite a debut for Nauman — Bobcat freshman Quentin Nauman closed out his first state meet with a bronze medal in the 3A 800 in 1:54.50 to go along with a silver in the 4x800 and third place in the distance medley.
“It’s just amazing to be here,” Nauman said. “Just awesome to see that Iowa as a whole has this much support for track.”
Comets close in 3rd — Casey Tath, Kaden Guenther, Gabe Manders and Riley Carrier ran Bellevue to its best finish of the weekend with a third-place effort in the closing 1A 4x400 in 3:24.81.
“Last race I’ll ever run at Drake, and I think we did what we came here to do,” said Carrier, a senior, who also medaled in the 400 and 110 hurdles. “We’ve seen our times drop all season, and I think we just got the school record.”
Maloney gains bragging rights — Hempstead junior John Maloney took fifth place in the 1,600 (4:14.73) to go along with a fifth-place medal in Thursday’s 3,200. More importantly, Saturday’s 1,600 result broke the school record previously held by his older brother, Owen
“Not only did I break the school record, which my brother owned, but I shattered it,” Maloney said. “That will be fun to talk to him about. I’m gonna let him hear about it for a little bit.”
Other area boys who competed in Saturday’s final races include: Dubuque Senior sprint medley (Deyon Moore, Benjamin Francis, Nick Lambe, Jaden Arnold, 16th, 1:35.31); Dubuque Hempstead’s Caleb Kass (1,600, 18th, 4:28.30; Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius (100, 6th, 10.96); Western Dubuque’s Ashton Hogrefe, 100 hurdles, 14.90); Isaiah Hammerand (1,600, 8th, 4:24.64), Derek Fangman (1,600, 21st, 4:35.50); Bellevue’s sprint medley (Keenan Kilburg, Nolan Dunne, Kaden Guenther, Gabe Manders, 17th, 1:37.93), Riley Carrier (110 hurdles, 8th, 15.56); Cascade’s sprint medley (Mason Otting, Jack Menster, Will Hosch, Luka Rickels, 11th, 1:36.26); Maquoketa’s sprint medley (Carter Meyer, Braedon Tranel, Jayden Koos, Tye Hardin, 7th, 1:34.36); Maquoketa Valley’s Matthew Schaul (1,600, 14th, 4:36.40); Clayton Ridge’s Keaton Reimer (800, 17th, 2:02.82).
